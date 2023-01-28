ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide

Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash

Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to police, a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany around 9:30 p.m. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting

Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say

Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

2 Tulsa Firefighters Injured After Crash On Highway 75

The Tulsa Fire Department says two firefighters suffered no life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 75 Sunday night. In a social post, TFD said a vehicle approaching the scene of a crash near 1100 southbound on Highway 75 lost control and crashed into the original car the firefighters were working on.
TULSA, OK

