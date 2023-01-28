Read full article on original website
news9.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
KTUL
Murder suspect booked into Tulsa jail after recovering from self-inflicted stab wound
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of murdering a woman in January has been booked into the Tulsa County jail after recovering from a self-inflicted stab wound. On Jan. 26, police performed a welfare check on 45-year-old Melissa Hunter who had not shown up for work, and discovered her body at Mingo RV Park.
Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash
Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to police, a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany around 9:30 p.m. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid...
18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool
An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool.
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow.
news9.com
18-Year-Old Died In Crash After Leading Officers On Pursuit, Glenpool Police Say
Authorities in Glenpool released new details about the crash that killed 18-year-old Vladislav Soden on Saturday. Glenpool Police say Soden died after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into the back of a home near 135th E. Pl. Police say Soden fled from a traffic stop as officers attempted...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
KRMG
Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
news9.com
Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting
Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
KTUL
Man allegedly shatters wine bottles inside store, assaults employee before being arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking multiple wine bottles inside a gas station before assaulting two people. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at a gas station near 11th and Utica, when police were called to the scene for a disturbance.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
news9.com
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
okcfox.com
Man accused of beating pregnant woman arrested after high speed pursuit with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested after a high-speed pursuit with Tulsa police Saturday. Officers were investigating a domestic assault around 2 p.m. when they learned a woman had been kidnapped from her job last night and had been held against her will, strangled and beaten with a pistol.
KTUL
Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
news9.com
New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
news9.com
2 Tulsa Firefighters Injured After Crash On Highway 75
The Tulsa Fire Department says two firefighters suffered no life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 75 Sunday night. In a social post, TFD said a vehicle approaching the scene of a crash near 1100 southbound on Highway 75 lost control and crashed into the original car the firefighters were working on.
