Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Kernan Cross
Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2023 in Brunswick. A native of central New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75. Kernan’s open manner earned many friends. Customers...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘4 Artists 4 Stories’ at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta is featuring a group show in the River Room,“4 Artists 4 Stories,” running from Feb. 2 through March 1. This colorful show brings four pleasing points of view together for a delightful display. An artist’s reception will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
The cruel month of February
The second month of the year is not always kind. Local readers might remember the February storm of 1978, which was preceded by a big January storm. The coastline took a pounding with high winds, higher than normal tides and snow. And even more destruction than the January storm, according to our records (the Register published a special edition of the two storms featuring stunning photos of the damage).
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fred E. Bergquist
Fred E. Bergquist passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at the of age 86. He was born May 12, 1936. He graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1954 and the University of Maine with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics in 1964, with many courses in physics and electrical engineering. He was awarded a certificate in Management Development from the University of Hartford. He served in the U.S. Navy 1958-1962 as an aviation electronics technician, based in Florida, and shipped on several aircraft carriers.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Robert H. Baird Sr.
Robert Hall Baird Sr. passed away and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2022. With family by his side at Lincoln Health Hospital in Damariscotta, Maine after a brief illness at the age of 96 years old. He was born on April 14, 1926, in Edgecomb, Maine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Feb. 1 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Steven Smith
Steven Smith, 73, of "East by God" Peru, Maine passed away on Jan. 17, 2023 at home with his family by his side. Born on March 13, 1949, to Lloyd and Joanne Smith, Steve graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, Maine as the captain of their 1967 State Champion football team. He went on to college at Kansas State University on a football scholarship for a short time before enlisting in the Army. Steve was in the 1st Calvary division from 1969-1971 serving time in Vietnam, and was awarded the Purple Heart along with the Sharp Shooter Badge (M-14 rifle).
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WPL Friends group announces hot chocolate fundraiser
The Friends of Wiscasset Public Library are running a $5 Hot Chocolate Fundraiser for the month of February. Each beautifully wrapped mug contains hot chocolate packets and recipe ideas. The mugs make lovely gifts. Stop by the library today and pick up a mug or two. You will brighten someone's...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
LincolnHealth, Healthy Lincoln County partner on postpartum Narcan project
Healthy Lincoln County is pleased to be partnering with LincolnHealth to offer first aid kits to all postpartum families as part of the Perinatal Quality Collaborative for Maine (PQC4ME). The statewide project spearheaded by Nell Tharpe, CNM and Dr. Jay Naliboff, provides postpartum families with a take-home first aid kit....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Two of three Alna selectmen to change
Two of Alna’s three selectboard seats will be on the ballot in March and neither incumbent is running. In separate email responses to questions, Third Selectman Charles Culbertson and Second Selectman Linda Kristan reflected on their time on the board, including how meetings changed in tone and technology, and said why they are not seeking second terms.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Winter/Spring youth acting classes at The Waldo
Imagination comes to life at The Waldo! Enrollment is now open for a range of youth acting classes. All classes are held after-school and will run for 12 weeks beginning the last week of February. The classes are designed for age ranges 1st-3rd, 4th-6th, 7th-12th, and a new class just for kindergartners. No previous experience is needed to join.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
High school swimmers compete in Wiscasset
The Boothcasset(Boothbay/Wiscasset) High School wwimmers had a home swim meet at the Wiscasset Rec Center on Friday, Jan. 27. The meet was against Gardale and Lincoln Academy. Boothcasset is coached by Nori Lund and Heather Hills. They have five girls and one boy who all competed in this meet: Caroline Potter of Wiscasset High School, Emily Gilliam of Wiscasset High School, Suzie Edwards of BRHS, London Haedrich of North Yarmouth Academy, Sage Wickline of BRHS and Hannah Hills of BRHS.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Support the Lady Wolverines
I’ve been attending some of the girls varsity basketball games at Wiscasset Middle High School lately since I found out that there is a person on the team that I know. Unfortunately, the team has been struggling a little this season. One thing stands out for me about these...
Comments / 0