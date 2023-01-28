Read full article on original website
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Fayetteville & other districts declares AMI Day for Wednesday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many students in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will stay home for a third consecutive day on Wednesday. A storm of sleet, ice and snow hit the area Monday morning and road conditions were still dicey Tuesday afternoon. Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, Bentonville, Farmington,...
KHBS
Fayetteville patrolman offers winter driving tips
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police officer Ethan Mabie said these driving conditions are the worst he's seen in his five years on the force. He has now moved from proactive to reactive patrolling. "People that are out are seeing vehicles in the ditch and wanting us to check on...
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
KHBS
Rogers moves to AMI Day for Thursday
Thursday, many students in Northwest Arkansas will stay home for a fourth consecutive day. Roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have been iced-over since Monday. Another round of freezing rain and sleet is expected to hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Rogers was the first school district...
KHBS
Arkansas road crews having another busy day
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are treating streets and highways while waiting for another round of sleet and freezing rain. "Just a brief break here and we'll get back to it this afternoon," Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson, said midday Wednesday. ARDOT's focus has shifted primarily to the...
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard helps out drivers on icy roads
LOWELL, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard has been deployed to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Whenever we're needed, you know, the Arkansas National Guard is always ready, always there," Capt. Andrew Pang said. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the guard on Monday. Since then, crews in Lowell,...
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Missing teen located safe in Fort Smith
SHARE! Fort Smith Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 28.
KHBS
VIDEO: Icy roads cause wrecks in River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cars appeared to crash into each other and into a fire truck on the icy I-540 Monday morning.Follow this link to learn more about the road conditions. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter....
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley bridges and overpasses covered in ice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Winter weather conditions are affecting the roads Monday. "Hard to drive in, hard for us to deal with," Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson, summed up Monday morning. ARDOT road treatment crews switched to straight salt Monday morning after using salt brine Sunday. "If you can stay home...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fort Smith, AR
The charming city of Fort Smith is the county seat of Sebastian County and is the third-largest city in Arkansas. It's located on the border between Arkansas and Oklahoma, the convergent point of the Poteau and Arkansas Rivers, or Belle Point. Fort Smith was established in 1817 as a western...
KHBS
Crews work to repair water line in Washington County
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Crews are trying to make repairs to a section of a water line running under the Illinois River.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
talkbusiness.net
Slim Chickens opens 26th Arkansas store; plans to open 80 worldwide in 2023
Fayetteville-based restaurant chain Slim Chickens opened its 26th Arkansas store on Monday (Jan. 30) with a second Springdale location at 401 S. Thompson Street. The restaurant officially opened at 10:30 a.m. and is open until midnight seven days a week. “We office [in Northwest Arkansas], we grew the company here,...
bestofarkansassports.com
Sting of All-Time Low In-State Recruiting Class Soothed By What Arkansas Will Produce Next Year
When he finally puts pen to paper on National Signing Day, Shamar Easter will be the 20th high school prospect to sign with Arkansas football in the 2023 class. Most of the group signed their National Letters of Intent in December, during the early period, but the Ashdown tight end opted to wait until the traditional period so he could get to know new tight ends coach Morgan Turner a little better.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
