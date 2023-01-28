ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake planning commission member sues City Council over alleged public record law violations

By Jane Harper, Natalie Anderson, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Chesapeake City Hall is pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Kaitlin McKeown / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Chesapeake Planning Commission member filed a lawsuit against City Council this week in which he alleged the governing body repeatedly violated the law by not turning over documents he requested through the Freedom of Information Act.

Commission Member Levin Turner said the requested documents were circulated during an Oct. 25 closed door City Council session by Councilmember Debbie Ritter in an effort to prevent him from getting seated on the commission. Turner, who unsuccessfully ran for council in 2018, was appointed to the commission following that meeting anyway, despite the reservations expressed by Ritter.

According to the lawsuit, Ritter circulated two documents to explain her concern with Turner.

The first was a printout of a Sept. 10 email sent by “ChesapeakeTruth2022″ that questioned why the Chesapeake Republican Party was continuing to support then-City Council candidate Amanda Newins after she was accused of elder abuse in a lawsuit filed by her great aunt, according to Turner’s complaint. Newins was elected to council in November and the lawsuit filed against her is still pending.

The second document was an “internet protocol address analysis” that purportedly showed the email had been sent from a Yahoo account belonging to Turner, the complaint said.

Brandon Fellers, the attorney representing Turner, declined to say whether the account belonged to Turner.

Turner’s complaint names all nine current council members, as well as two outgoing ones, as defendants. Three of the current members, however, didn’t win election to the government body until after the Oct. 25 session.

Ritter and Interim City Attorney Catherine Lindley told The Virginian-Pilot this week they hadn’t seen the lawsuit yet and couldn’t comment on it.

The complaint was filed Monday and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Chesapeake Circuit Court.

Turner is asking that the city and Ritter be found in violation of the state’s Freedom of Information Act and the Virginia Public Records Act, which requires public records be retained for a time period set by the Library of Virginia. He’s also asking that Ritter be ordered to pay civil penalties and his attorney fees.

Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act is the commonwealth’s primary open government law. It starts from the presumption that all government records and meetings are open and available to the public, but includes specific exemptions.

According to the lawsuit, Turner filed a FOIA request asking for the two documents on Nov. 4 — 10 days after the meeting was held. Just two hours after he submitted his request, he received a response saying the documents hadn’t been given to the city, and as a result the city had no records to provide, the lawsuit said.

Turner then wrote back, asking that his request be forwarded to council members. On Nov. 7, the city clerk sent council members an email asking them to provide the requested records, and advised them that City Attorney Jacob P. Stroman IV, who resigned earlier this month, had opined that the records must be produced.

Three days later, Turner got another response saying city officials checked with council members and each said they didn’t have the records.

On Nov. 15, Turner then asked for Ritter to provide the documents, along with a written response. The city replied a few hours later, saying Ritter already reported she didn’t have them and that, “The Freedom of Information Act does not require the City nor its officials to create a record that does not exist.”

But about a month after Turner’s initial request was made, the city provided him with photos of the two records he’d asked for. According to the lawsuit, a council member used their cell phone to take pictures of them during the closed council session. The member isn’t identified in the lawsuit.

Reached by phone Thursday, Mayor Rick West called it a “ludicrous” lawsuit.

“(To) our knowledge, we’ve done nothing to violate FOIA,” he said. “We’ve always been told that documents that are presented or discussed in the closed session are not (subject to FOIA). Whether right or wrong, we’ve been operating on that assumption.”

There is an exemption in FOIA for records prepared exclusively for closed meetings, said Megan Rhyne, director of Virginia Coalition for Open Government. But state FOIA law says no record otherwise deemed open can be withheld “by virtue of the fact that it has been reviewed or discussed in a closed meeting.” A provision recently added to the law says it’s a violation to destroy a record in an effort to avoid having to turn it over, Rhyne said.

As for the Virginia Public Records Act, the Library of Virginia establishes a schedule for records retention, Rhyne said. Depending on the type of document, some can be destroyed immediately, some can be destroyed after they’re deemed no longer necessary and some must be archived indefinitely, she said.

West said it’s possible Turner’s allegations were made for political reasons, but didn’t elaborate.

Fellers, Turner’s attorney, said the facts speak for themselves.

“To defend willful violations of the law by calling them political is a disservice to the public and an example of the disappointing culture that condones this behavior,” Fellers said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com

