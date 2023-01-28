ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after police find variety of drugs & guns

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Two men appear in court following fatal Elizabethton shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Carter County men were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting last month in Elizabethton. Cody Miller, 23, and 34-year-old Brandon Blackwell each face a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Phillip Glass on December 1, 2022.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested For Ransacking Unoccupied Home

A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. murder suspect Donald Britt appears in court

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man facing numerous murder charges out of Sullivan County, appeared in court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. During the appearance, Britt waived his preliminary hearing. He is currently facing charges in the Jan. murders of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss. Britt was already facing a […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about trespassing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was reportedly arrested Tuesday night, but is now no longer in custody. “Trespassing...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
860wacb.com

Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police

The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
BOONE, NC
wvlt.tv

Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport

Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant. Updated: 6 hours ago. Friday will mark one year since Loudon County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children

Desiree and Ethan Taylor moved to Castlewood less than six months ago. Their home has the clearest view of the property on Gravel Lick Road where Rebecca Bremner was arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse. Neighbors say they didn’t know Russell Co. couple …. Desiree and Ethan...
CASTLEWOOD, VA
WJHL

Local police department responds to Tyre Nichols death

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident. In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure […]
MARION, VA
wpsdlocal6.com

2 inmates, including a murderer convicted of double homicide, are captured after escaping from Virginia prison

(CNN) --Officers apprehended Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, after the pair escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon a day prior, said the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office. Authorities had indicated that the escapees were believed to be traveling in...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy