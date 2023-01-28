Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after police find variety of drugs & guns
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic […]
wcyb.com
Two men appear in court following fatal Elizabethton shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Carter County men were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting last month in Elizabethton. Cody Miller, 23, and 34-year-old Brandon Blackwell each face a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Phillip Glass on December 1, 2022.
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Ransacking Unoccupied Home
A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.
Sullivan Co. murder suspect Donald Britt appears in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man facing numerous murder charges out of Sullivan County, appeared in court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. During the appearance, Britt waived his preliminary hearing. He is currently facing charges in the Jan. murders of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss. Britt was already facing a […]
Greene County woman sentenced after man found dead in vehicle in 2020
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greene County woman arrested after a man's body was found inside a wrecked vehicle has entered a plea to the facilitation of second-degree murder. Elizabeth Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a determinate release, meaning she must serve at least 30 percent of her sentence.
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about trespassing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was reportedly arrested Tuesday night, but is now no longer in custody. “Trespassing...
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer makes court appearance
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The man accused of murdering a Big Stone Gap police officer appeared in court Tuesday morning. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021. According to the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the hearing was...
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport
Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant. Updated: 6 hours ago. Friday will mark one year since Loudon County...
Passenger ejected from car after crash in Cocke County
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
wcyb.com
3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
wjhl.com
Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children
Desiree and Ethan Taylor moved to Castlewood less than six months ago. Their home has the clearest view of the property on Gravel Lick Road where Rebecca Bremner was arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse. Neighbors say they didn’t know Russell Co. couple …. Desiree and Ethan...
Local police department responds to Tyre Nichols death
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident. In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure […]
wcyb.com
Hawkins County homeowner captures footage of escaped inmates now in custody
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County homeowner shared footage of escaped inmates who are now in custody. Cody Fobber said his girlfriend woke up to a Ring security camera alert Friday and saw two men wandering around the property. Around 11 o'clock, my girlfriend told me she...
wcyb.com
Kingsport church dedicates comfort station to first responders, in memory of Steve Hinkle
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church members are dedicating its fellowship hall as a comfort station to local first responders. Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office members will have a chance to stop by, have a cup of coffee and a snack, use the restroom, or take a break.
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
wpsdlocal6.com
2 inmates, including a murderer convicted of double homicide, are captured after escaping from Virginia prison
(CNN) --Officers apprehended Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, after the pair escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon a day prior, said the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office. Authorities had indicated that the escapees were believed to be traveling in...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Comments / 0