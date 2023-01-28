Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
The controversy surrounding Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination
When Cate Blanchett won a best actress honor at this year's Critics Choice Awards, she mentioned other actresses she felt should have been recognized. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CATE BLANCHETT: Best actress - I mean, it is extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances there have been - Andrea Riseborough...
'Farha' tells the story of a Palestinian girl in 1948
It's been one of the deadliest weeks in years in the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. On Thursday, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank. On Friday, as the Jewish Sabbath was getting underway, a Palestinian gunmen killed seven people outside a synagogue. And two more Israelis were injured Saturday in another shooting in East Jerusalem. This follows months of increased raids by Israeli forces across the West Bank, recent rocket attacks into Israel from Gaza and airstrikes in response. At times like this, attention naturally focuses on the violence of the moment, but a new feature film asks viewers to consider the roots of the conflict in a way they might not have seen before.
The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at age 64
LISA LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Lurch, where are you, Lurch? It's me, Wednesday. MARTÍNEZ: Among her many mischievous hobbies, her character liked to play with spiders and detonate dynamite. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ADDAMS FAMILY") LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Don't you trust me? I'm your friend. INSKEEP: Loring...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'
It may have been a while since you heard the 1970s hit. "Long Long Time" was used three times in The Last of Us episode. An hour after the show aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
Barrett Strong, an early Motown star, has died at 81
MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Ooh, I bet you're wondering how I knew 'bout your plans to make me blue with some other guy... SUMMERS: NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has this remembrance. ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Barrett Strong was born in West Point, Miss., in 1941, but left with his family at...
