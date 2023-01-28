Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Delta County Traffic Stop Leads To Theft Arrests
PRESS RELEASE FROM DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON. A late morning traffic stop leads to a recovery of a trailer, an electric golf cart and 3 arrests. Just before 11 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Sergeant Roden stopped a vehicle towing a trailer with no license plate displayed. At the time, a check of the vin for the trailer did not show it to be stolen. The driver identified as 47-year-old Pecan Gap resident Jerry Lee Sessums was cited and released. A subsequent check of the owner registration came back to a person that had been deceased. Through her diligent efforts, Sergeant Roden was able to make contact with the deceased persons’ son and was able to determine that the trailer had been stolen from a property in Delta County.
KTEN.com
Truck crash jams traffic on icy Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on icy U.S. 75 Monday night, leading to a big backup. The Denison Police Department said the accident happened in the northbound lanes near the FM 84 exit. Authorities said a wrecker and the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene.
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified
The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
Up to 20 cars involved in Corinth crash
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office says 15 to 20 cars were involved in a crash Monday morning on slick roads in Corinth. The crash was on FM 2499/Barrel Strap Rd north of Teasley Ln.
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV, Richardson police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — Police said a 55-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Richardson on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. at East Arapaho Road and Westminster Drive. According to police, Lance McGehee was riding a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Arapaho while a SUV was...
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
easttexasradio.com
Wreck Closes 271 Between Talco And Bogata
They are reporting icy roads on 271 south. Please drive with care. For the latest road conditions, go to www.drivetexas.org.
911 Abuse Lands Texas Man in Jail
January 29, 2023 – Gary Don Rose age 36 and a resident of Cumby, Tx was arrested and charged with Abuse of 911 Services and Assault of a Peace Officer. The evening began with Rose calling the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with a Deputy. After speaking with law enforcement over the phone Rose called 911 approximately 8 times. Rose was advised multiple times not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.
Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30
On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
easttexasradio.com
Two Convicted, Sentenced In Lamar County
A Lamar County jury convicted Garrett Whitten of Aggravated Robbery. Court documents show that Whitten had been caught shoplifting at the Lowes in Paris and, when confronted by a store security officer, pulled a gun and threatened the officer. The jury sentenced Whitten to 16 years in prison. A jury...
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
fox4news.com
18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store
CARROLLTON, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a beer and wine store in Carrollton Saturday. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at Posco Beer and Wine on Josey Lane. Few details have been released, but police said the victim died from his...
KXII.com
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
KHOU
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
KTEN.com
Ambulance service withdraws after four months in Howe
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Howe is left without their own emergency medical service after Texas Vital Care EMS removed its ambulance. TVC is a non-profit organization that provides ambulances and EMS services to Grayson County towns. Howe city officials are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials warn multiple crashes on bridge over Lake Fork
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers to “slow down or stay in” after multiple crashes on Monday morning. Officials said the crashes happened on the bridge over Lake Fork on Highway 19 North, and that Highway 276 bridges are slick and icy. “It is very slick and dangerous,” […]
Wow! Video Shows Boats on Fire in Rockwall, Texas at Chandler’s Landing Marina
To most people owning a boat would be a dream come true, to be able to get on the water whenever you want would be amazing. But the video that was taken yesterday at Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall, Texas was anything except a dream come true. The video...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Kevin Dewayne Bryant was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Negligence. They have not released the bond amount. Deputies arrested Alice Nicole Burnett for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Hopkins County arrested...
Comments / 0