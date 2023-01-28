PRESS RELEASE FROM DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON. A late morning traffic stop leads to a recovery of a trailer, an electric golf cart and 3 arrests. Just before 11 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Sergeant Roden stopped a vehicle towing a trailer with no license plate displayed. At the time, a check of the vin for the trailer did not show it to be stolen. The driver identified as 47-year-old Pecan Gap resident Jerry Lee Sessums was cited and released. A subsequent check of the owner registration came back to a person that had been deceased. Through her diligent efforts, Sergeant Roden was able to make contact with the deceased persons’ son and was able to determine that the trailer had been stolen from a property in Delta County.

DELTA COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO