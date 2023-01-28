Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the idea that without the thin veneer of law, order and authority, human beings revert to selfish beasts. Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline. They tell us how a famous psychology experiment from the 1970s that's been used to uphold this view may have some holes in it.

