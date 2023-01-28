Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the idea that without the thin veneer of law, order and authority, human beings revert to selfish beasts. Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline. They tell us how a famous psychology experiment from the 1970s that's been used to uphold this view may have some holes in it.
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0