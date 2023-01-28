ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project

Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy