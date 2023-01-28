Read full article on original website
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project
Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in January 2023
Featuring a rare Outer Richmond sale for (barely) under seven figures.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
New Bay Area music festival announced, curated by LCD Soundsystem and more
The outdoor three-day event aims to be an alternative to multi-stage festivals.
Update: Chp Reopens One Lane Of Wb Highway 4 Following Fatal Traffic Collision
MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened the far left lane of westbound highway 4 in Martinez at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday, as officers continue to investigate a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. The...
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
What happened to San Francisco's Candlestick Park?
Was the concrete stadium just too darn cold?
San Francisco landlord explains why City View Restaurant faces eviction
City View Restaurant in San Francisco could still be evicted. The landlord shared more details on why it could happen.
San Francisco pizza restaurant can't escape backlash over police incident
It's not the first time an SF eatery has found itself at the center of the city's battle between police supporters and critics.
Bay Area's PayPal sacks 2,000 workers, capping off brutal month for tech
These layoffs cap off a particularly brutal month for the Bay Area's tech industry.
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
$33.9 million in illegal cannabis found in massive Oakland raids
Authorities seized over $30 million worth of illegal marijuana and multiple guns.
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
$100 repair bill put Half Moon Bay gunman over the edge, prosecutor says
More details have emerged about the workplace dispute that led Zhao Chunli, 66, to allegedly kill seven people and attempt to kill another at two mushroom farms in Northern California a week ago. Zhao told investigators that his Half Moon Bay shooting was sparked after his boss asked him to...
