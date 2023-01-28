ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
MONTCLAIR, CA
Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA
Child hospitalized after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
20 attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
MISSOURI STATE
Hochul's budget proposes tax hike for cigs, more school aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing state school aid by 10%, tuition hikes for public universities and raising cigarette taxes to a nation-high $5.35 per pack as part of her budget proposal Wednesday. The $227 billion spending plan also includes a proposal to yet...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ex-California solar firm executive sentenced for $1B fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former executive of a California solar power company was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $620 million in restitution for his role in a $1 billion fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill...
PLEASANT HILL, CA

