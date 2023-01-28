Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
MATIC Trader Turns $80K Into $4 Million as Polygon Ends Month Up 50%
While many cryptocurrencies have had a favorable run this month, Polygon’s native token appears poised to close out January as a notable standout. MATIC is up 19% in the past week to $1.19, according to data from CoinGecko, lifting gains for the token to upwards of 50% in January. This comes as the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased nearly 44% and 38% in the past 30 days, respectively.
decrypt.co
LBRY Token Soars 67% as Holders Turn Hopeful That Secondary Sales Won’t Be Barred
According to an unaffiliated attorney, the judge in the case may be poised to allow secondary sales of LBRY’s token to continue. Correction: A previous version of this article reported that the SEC had ruled that LBRY’s LBC tokens sold on secondary markets were not securities. That is incorrect, and we regret the error.
decrypt.co
Ordinals Launches NFTs on Bitcoin, Unsurprisingly Sparking Controversy
Digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain are a perennial goal, but some of Bitcoin’s biggest backers don’t like the idea. When it comes to digital collectibles, most enthusiasts think of Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon—deservedly, as proof-of-stake blockchains have cornered the NFT marketplace. But digital collectibles using the Bitcoin blockchain have existed since 2014, and several projects have made it their continuing mission to bring NFTs to the first and biggest cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
Celsius Was Using QuickBooks for Its Accounting—Just Like FTX
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius used Quickbooks to keep track of its finances, a court-appointed examiner wrote in a report released Tuesday. That made it especially challenging to assess the company’s finances post-bankruptcy, as Quickbooks is “geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses,” wrote Examiner Shoba Pillay. Celsius’s...
decrypt.co
Social Token Platform Rally Shutting Down
The social NFT firm is sunsetting its Ethereum sidechain, citing market headwinds. Rally, a social token platform on the Ethereum network, announced that it was calling it quits on Tuesday. The news came via an email to the Rally community saying that the Rally sidechain would begin sunsetting on January 31—the same day the email was sent.
decrypt.co
FTX Sister Firm Alameda Hits Bankrupt Voyager Digital With $446M Lawsuit
Trading firm Alameda Research has filed a new lawsuit seeking to recover about $445.8 million from the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and CEO of FTX, also co-founded the trading firm in 2017. A day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, it emerged that the crypto exchange had lent customer funds to help prop up Alameda Research.
decrypt.co
First Exchange-Traded NFT Fund Shuts Down
NFTZ, widely touted as the world’s first exchange-traded fund for NFTs, is shutting down. Defiance ETFs announced that it will “close and liquidate” NFTZ, its Defiance Digital Revolution ETF, by February 28. When it kicked off trading in December 2021, Defiance ETFs co-founder and Chief Investment Officer...
decrypt.co
UK Treasury Outlines Regulatory Plans That Make Room for Crypto’s ‘Unique Features’
Though the new rules would apply traditional financial guardrails to crypto, the UK Treasury is also making room for crypto’s unique features. The UK Treasury has outlined new rules in a consultation paper that could see increased responsibility placed on crypto firms when it comes to their requirements for authorization and disclosure documents.
decrypt.co
Tron and Huobi Launch Grand Hackathon Season 4 With 500K USDD Prize Pool
The “HackaTron” returns with six tracks for Web3 developers, including new Builder and Eco-Friendly categories. Blockchain platform Tron and crypto exchange Huobi will open submissions for the fourth Grand Hackathon season on February 1, with 500,000 USDD up for grabs for developers that impress judges with promising blockchain solutions and decentralized applications (dapps).
decrypt.co
Here’s Why Floki Isn't Actually Going to Burn $100M Worth of Tokens
Did the Floki DAO really vote to destroy almost 5 trillion FLOKI tokens? Yes. Are those tokens worth $100 million? Well, it’s complicated. The community behind the Elon Musk-inspired meme coin Floki just voted to take down one of its key bridges. The bridge in question lets users move...
decrypt.co
Australian Regulators Flagged FTX Concerns Months Before Collapse: Report
FTX’s Australian subsidiary earned an operating license in the country by buying an existing business, say regulators. FTX had already set off alarm bells with Australia’s financial regulator several months before the crypto exchange’s catastrophic collapse, according to a report. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF Has Best Month Ever
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) came roaring back in January, notching a partial bounceback from its tumultuous time in 2022. Shares of the exchange traded fund closed out the month at $39.93, a near 28% increase from the end of December, marking its best monthly performance since launching in 2014.
decrypt.co
Osprey Funds Accuses Grayscale of ‘Unfair’ Practices in Lawsuit
The rival asset manager Osprey says operators of GBTC knew it was never likely to become an ETF, but marketed it on this basis anyway. Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has filed a suit in a U.S. court against Grayscale Investments, operator of the world’s largest Bitcoin trust, claiming that the firm misrepresented the likelihood that the trust could ever become an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
decrypt.co
Defunct Crypto Lender BlockFi Granted Approval to Sell Assets
Suitors for BlockFi’s distressed assets have until February 20 to make their bids following fresh approval from the bankruptcy court. Defunct crypto lender BlockFi has earned court approval to sell its remaining assets. BlockFi, which let users earn interest on their deposited cryptocurrencies, fell into bankruptcy in late November...
decrypt.co
Smart Stake Joins List of Secret Network Validators Shuttering Operations
Yet another Secret Network validator will move to shut down its nodes following the project’s governance conflict and a recent node update. Staking service provider Smart Stake is the latest to announce it will no longer support the privacy-focused Secret Network. The news comes after an internal conflict involving...
decrypt.co
New Deal With NYDIG and B. Riley Cuts Bitcoin Miner Greenidge's Debt by $61M
The $61 million deal significantly reduces the sizeable debt burden facing Greenidge, which was recently considering voluntary bankruptcy. Embattled Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation has finalized its debt restructuring plans with investment bank B.Riley and crypto investment firm NYDIG, reducing its total debts by $61 million. In December 2022, the miner...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Wallet Adds Safety Features Following High-Profile NFT Scams
Users will now be warned away from flagged apps and shown more detail about what certain actions will allow. Coinbase says it is improving the safety and user experience of its Wallet app. The crypto firm announced a number of new features on Monday aimed at improving blockchain transparency and...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Market Braces for More Fed Rate Hikes
Bitcoin has dropped—taking the rest of the crypto market with it—as traders de-risked ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday announcement where the central bank is expected to continue to hike interest rates. The biggest digital asset by market cap is trading for $22,787, down 4.4% in 24...
