Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Week-4 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-4 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
Boys Basketball – Middletown South Clinches Class B North, Runs Streak to 14
COLTS NECK – After the first four games of the 2022-23 season, the Middletown South boys basketball team seemed like it was destined to lose every game in gut-wrenching fashion. Ever since that 0-4 start, all the Eagles do is win. Behind another big scoring night from senior Pat...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Anthony Johnson dismissed from Rutgers football team
Rutgers is down a player as former four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson is no longer with the team. The true freshman played in four games last season and head coach Greg Schiano offered a statement on his status. “Anthony Johnson has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of...
Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+
Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
What Grease? Die-Hard Eagles Fans Climb Street Poles With Ease After NFC Championship Victory
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday night's NFC Championship game at the Lincoln Financial Center in Philadelphia. Next stop, Super Bowl!! WOOH!. Days leading up to the game, Philadelphia law enforcement prepared the city for a siege of victory-drunk Eagles fans by putting up barricades...
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles
Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
Mount Holly, NJ Teen is U.S. Figure Skating’s Newest Champion
Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion. Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights. The 15-year-old from Mount...
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
This Throwback Arcade Is The Reason We Need More Arcades In NJ
I think I may have found one of the coolest day adventures in our area. Something that’s missing from society in 2023 is arcades being more prevalent in our everyday lives but this Morristown arcade is trying to change that. The Morristown Game Vault is full of a bunch...
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
Armed Holmdel, NJ man faces criminal charges after 8-hour standoff with police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Road Closure
SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am. The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires. Please read below for announcement from Somerset County: AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Anything Being Done with the Ugly AT&T Empty Building in Bayville, NJ
I live close to this building in Bayville and it's so sad to drive by. And, it's creepy looking at night. What an awesome location for something great at the Jersey Shore! Marshes are all around it with a beautiful location right on the water. The land was purchased in...
