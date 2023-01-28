ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Anthony Johnson dismissed from Rutgers football team

Rutgers is down a player as former four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson is no longer with the team. The true freshman played in four games last season and head coach Greg Schiano offered a statement on his status. “Anthony Johnson has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of...
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey

You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles

Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Road Closure

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am.  The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires. Please read below for announcement from Somerset County: AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
