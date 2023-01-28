Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Explore Maine dragonflies and damselflies with Ron Butler
Join Kennebec Estuary Land Trust for a free evening zoom lecture on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. to learn about the beautiful and unique dragonflies and damselflies that make Maine their home. KELT is very excited to host Dr. Ron Butler, professor emeritus at UMaine Farmington, who is an expert on Maine’s dragonflies and damselflies. What better way to spend a cold winter night than with warm thoughts of the dazzling insects that swoop through the air on sultry summer days?
boothbayregister.com
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
boothbayregister.com
Kernan Cross
Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2023 in Brunswick. A native of central New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75. Kernan’s open manner earned many friends. Customers...
boothbayregister.com
Tuesday
I was really happy to hear from Wiscasset’s Lynn Maloney near press time Tuesday morning. New developments on Wiscasset’s coaching front and on Monday’s closure of Wiscasset Community Center (now reopened) due to a scarlet fever exposure had already made our newspapers’ usual busy Tuesday morning busier, which happens sometimes. Then Maloney told us that, due to that WCC closure, St. Philip’s Church on Hodge Street opened its doors to Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, which was scheduled to have its annual potluck dinner Monday night, Jan. 30 at WCC.
boothbayregister.com
Thanks Boothbay Harbor community
OceansWide would like to spotlight our friends in the Boothbay Harbor community and give a huge thanks for their continued dedication to the area. Without their help none of us would be able to reap the benefits which have been cultivated based on community respect and mutual goals of environmental restoration.
boothbayregister.com
The cruel month of February
The second month of the year is not always kind. Local readers might remember the February storm of 1978, which was preceded by a big January storm. The coastline took a pounding with high winds, higher than normal tides and snow. And even more destruction than the January storm, according to our records (the Register published a special edition of the two storms featuring stunning photos of the damage).
boothbayregister.com
UPDATE: WCC back open after closure due to scarlet fever exposure
Update: WCC has reopened this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 31 after staff cleaned the building with a hospital-grade disinfectant late into Monday night, Operations Manager Robert MacDonald confirmed in a phone interview. The center opened at 5 a.m. Tuesday, MacDonald said. He confirmed the center’s scarlet fever exposure occurred at a sleepover-jamboree of area Girl Scouts. The indoor jamboree is an annual one there, not held for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MacDonald said.
boothbayregister.com
Fred E. Bergquist
Fred E. Bergquist passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at the of age 86. He was born May 12, 1936. He graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1954 and the University of Maine with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics in 1964, with many courses in physics and electrical engineering. He was awarded a certificate in Management Development from the University of Hartford. He served in the U.S. Navy 1958-1962 as an aviation electronics technician, based in Florida, and shipped on several aircraft carriers.
boothbayregister.com
Robert H. Baird Sr.
Robert Hall Baird Sr. passed away and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2022. With family by his side at Lincoln Health Hospital in Damariscotta, Maine after a brief illness at the age of 96 years old. He was born on April 14, 1926, in Edgecomb, Maine...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Dumps, Part I
I wrote these articles back in 2003 and rather than bring them up to date 19 years later, I thought a good portion of readers might enjoy reading the words from their old, but now gone, friends and neighbors who I consulted in writing this piece nearly 20 years ago.
boothbayregister.com
Resolving the matter at 14 Todd Ave.
Since 2020 I have been defending myself as a party-in-interest against legal action initiated by Tom Myette against the town of Boothbay Harbor, connected with property I own at 14 Todd Avenue. As an area native who has enjoyed the Boothbay region my whole life, I am excited to contribute to the commerce of the downtown area. Along with the staff at Newcastle Realty, I have been overwhelmed by how welcoming the community has been, and the positive comments about our building.
boothbayregister.com
Sherman-McGrail talk online
For those who missed Sarah Sherman-McGrail’s recent talk on Southport residents (and Boothbay Harbor folks) during World War II – amply illustrated with a PowerPoint with over 100 photos from that time -- Jonne Trees of BRTV did a wonderful job of filming it for both the TV and also for online, using a neat technique, according to Jim Singer. The video of Sarah’s talk is online at: https://vimeo.com/793718490.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
It happens sometimes: Our planned speaker was forced to postpone, so last Thursday Rotarians were left with nothing to do except … get caught up on activities and schmooze. The result was a lovely, informative, low-key meeting. And in fact, if our speaker had come as planned, I’m not sure if we would have had time for her!
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb church sub sale Feb. 11
The Edgecomb Community Church’s Mission Committee is holding a Sub Sale on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ham and cheese with assorted vegetables on a 6-inch sub roll is offered along with a bag of chips, soda or water, and a Valentine cookie all for a $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit the mission committee’s local efforts to bring assistance to those in need. Such efforts include fuel assistance, clothing for those in need, gifts for the elders at Edgecomb Green, support for the Edgecomb Eddy School children and staff, and other needs as they arise.
boothbayregister.com
Just sayin’ ... America first
Before our political leaders let our country go completely down the drain, if you support another country, it’s all well and good. However, fly an American flag first for the proud veterans, especially for those who gave their lives and made it possible for you to do so. No...
boothbayregister.com
A taste of African cuisine comes to Lincoln Theater
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater in partnership with Rising Tide Co-Op and Skidompha Library, invite you to join us for a special event in recognition of Black History Month. We are pleased to welcome Keleen Watson and Peter Ebanks of J & J Jamaican Grocery and Gift Shop who will be providing free appetizers beginning at 7 p.m, followed by a free screening of “Our Roots,” the first episode in the documentary series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.”
boothbayregister.com
Winter/Spring youth acting classes at The Waldo
Imagination comes to life at The Waldo! Enrollment is now open for a range of youth acting classes. All classes are held after-school and will run for 12 weeks beginning the last week of February. The classes are designed for age ranges 1st-3rd, 4th-6th, 7th-12th, and a new class just for kindergartners. No previous experience is needed to join.
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
A reminder that The 4 Chaplain Ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4. It would be a real tribute to all those who lost their lives on the Troop Ship Dorchester during World War II, specifically to the four chaplains who were true heroes, giving up their lives to save many onboard. If you attend, you gain a whole new appreciation for our Chaplain Corps. They didn’t just preach the word, they lived the word, a rabbi, priest, and two protestants!
boothbayregister.com
High school swimmers compete in Wiscasset
The Boothcasset(Boothbay/Wiscasset) High School wwimmers had a home swim meet at the Wiscasset Rec Center on Friday, Jan. 27. The meet was against Gardale and Lincoln Academy. Boothcasset is coached by Nori Lund and Heather Hills. They have five girls and one boy who all competed in this meet: Caroline Potter of Wiscasset High School, Emily Gilliam of Wiscasset High School, Suzie Edwards of BRHS, London Haedrich of North Yarmouth Academy, Sage Wickline of BRHS and Hannah Hills of BRHS.
boothbayregister.com
Updates on BEC decisions
I’m writing to update you on decisions made at the recent Building Exploratory Committee (BEC) Meeting. The BEC was formed by our school’s Board of Trustees and CSD School Board to examine options for the future of our PreK-12 schools for voter consideration as a referendum. The committee...
Comments / 0