Manchester Township, NJ

Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Mount Holly, NJ Teen is U.S. Figure Skating’s Newest Champion

Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion. Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights. The 15-year-old from Mount...
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
This Throwback Arcade Is The Reason We Need More Arcades In NJ

I think I may have found one of the coolest day adventures in our area. Something that’s missing from society in 2023 is arcades being more prevalent in our everyday lives but this Morristown arcade is trying to change that. The Morristown Game Vault is full of a bunch...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase

OLD BRIDGE — The state has released video and police transmission audio from a pursuit and crash last year that left an innocent bystander dead. The crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge at 2:14 a.m. early on Nov. 9. killed Freehold resident 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
About 50 hours of frigid, blustery weather for NJ later this week

Welcome to February! We have officially closed the record books on January — one of the warmest and least snowy ever. Every single day of January featured above normal average temperatures here in New Jersey. February is, on average, our snowiest month of the year. (Although there are very...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida

"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
FLORIDA STATE
A Winter Wonderland to Enjoy Without Even Leaving New Jersey

Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever

A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations. RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
