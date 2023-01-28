Read full article on original website
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and...
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Mount Holly, NJ Teen is U.S. Figure Skating’s Newest Champion
Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion. Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights. The 15-year-old from Mount...
This Throwback Arcade Is The Reason We Need More Arcades In NJ
I think I may have found one of the coolest day adventures in our area. Something that’s missing from society in 2023 is arcades being more prevalent in our everyday lives but this Morristown arcade is trying to change that. The Morristown Game Vault is full of a bunch...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
Amazing, New Jersey May Be One Of The Luckiest States To Play The Lottery In
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase
OLD BRIDGE — The state has released video and police transmission audio from a pursuit and crash last year that left an innocent bystander dead. The crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge at 2:14 a.m. early on Nov. 9. killed Freehold resident 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Investigation underway after 22 rabbits rescued from jaw-dropping conditions in Toms River, NJ
🔵 22 Rabbits removed from deplorable conditions in Toms River. 🔵 Investigation underway into the circumstances of how rabbits were discovered. 🔵 The rabbits found are now being treated in Toms River. An investigation is underway after 22 rabbits were removed from a shed outside of a...
NJ weather this week: A mild day, three chilly days, then arctic blast
This is the 30th day of January 2023. And it will be the 30th day of the month with above normal temperatures. Ladies and gentlemen, it is not supposed to be this warm in the coldest month of the year. There are changes ahead though — the theme of this...
Bottoms Up! Experts Unveil Their Choice For Best Brewery In New Jersey
This is a good time of year to carve out a place in your schedule to visit one of the awesome breweries New Jersey has to offer and one major publication has named the one brewery in New Jersey you absolutely have to visit. With so many amazing breweries popping...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
About 50 hours of frigid, blustery weather for NJ later this week
Welcome to February! We have officially closed the record books on January — one of the warmest and least snowy ever. Every single day of January featured above normal average temperatures here in New Jersey. February is, on average, our snowiest month of the year. (Although there are very...
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
A Winter Wonderland to Enjoy Without Even Leaving New Jersey
Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever
A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations. RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
Brazen armed jewelry thief wanted “all the gold” from this New Jersey store, police say
🚔 The suspect came in, demanded jewelry, then fled. 🚔 Your help is needed in solving this robbery case. Police in Holmdel are asking for your help in identifying the man pictured as well as providing any information that can assist them in solving this case. The theft...
