A cold weather system will blast in from the north Sunday bringing gusty northwesterly winds, scattered showers, and cold temperatures. In fact, the air will be cold enough for mountain snow and convective precip types blurring the line between small hail and graupel (snow pellets). Cold air will then settled in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO