CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...
More Rain Slated to Hit the Bay Area
Cold temperatures will linger around the Bay Area through Thursday before two storm systems hit the region Thursday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night will remain dangerous for unsheltered people, with lows forecast in the 30s in some parts of the North Bay and interior valleys. A frost advisory will also be in effect for parts of the East Bay on Wednesday.
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon
Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
Dangerously cold temperatures to linger in Bay Area through early Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service on Monday warned cold temperatures are expected to continue in the evening and early morning hours across the region through Wednesday morning.While clear and sunny conditions were prevailing across much of the Bay Area Monday, cold temperatures were expected to return with a vengeance Monday night, with a cold and frosty Tuesday morning expected for many. Another freeze warning will go into effect starting Monday evening with near to below freezing temperatures for most of the region.A tweet by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service cautioned that the cold temperatures...
Rain, Then Cold
A cold weather system will blast in from the north Sunday bringing gusty northwesterly winds, scattered showers, and cold temperatures. In fact, the air will be cold enough for mountain snow and convective precip types blurring the line between small hail and graupel (snow pellets). Cold air will then settled in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
Homeless advocates in North Bay open cold weather shelters
Homeless advocates are working to make sure everyone has a place to escape overnight lows that will be near and below freezing Monday night. KTVU's Elissa Harrington reports from San Rafael where it's already 37 degrees. Emergency warming shelters are opening throughout the Bay Area for those who are unhoused.
Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project
Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
Update: Chp Reopens One Lane Of Wb Highway 4 Following Fatal Traffic Collision
MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened the far left lane of westbound highway 4 in Martinez at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday, as officers continue to investigate a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. The...
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4
MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday due to a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the...
Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152
A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
Bay Area no-kill animal rescue at risk for closing per their landlord Caltrans
If Jelly's Place closes, the founder says the no-kill animal rescue would have to figure out what to do with more than 140 animals and 15 people would lose their jobs.
PG&E Customers Likely to See Another Large Bill Due to Cold Temperatures
Extremely cold temperatures are hitting the Bay Area Monday through Wednesday and households that already had sticker shock after last month's utility bill, are likely in for another large bill over the next month. In San Carlos, Eric Bahn works from the office he's fashioned inside his garage. To keep...
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose
SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Leaders looking to find safe parking for those living in cars along San Mateo Co. coast
The parking location would help people experiencing homelessness get back on the road to self-sufficiency more quickly, nonprofit WeHOPE says.
