Chicago shooting: Man, woman charged in connection with O'Hare home invasion on NW Side
Two people have been charged after an 80-year-old man, who was badly injured in a Northwest Side home invasion, fought off his attackers.
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
An individual was taken into custody on Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that began on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. After receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the freeway, police immediately began their high-speed pursuit of the vehicle.
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
Thieves make off with 100 boxes of Thin Mints as Girl Scouts and parents unloaded truck on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - About 100 boxes of Thin Mints were stolen as Girls Scouts and their parents were unloading cookies from a truck in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side over the weekend, according to police. Two people walked up to the truck in the 6100 block of West Higgins Avenue...
Video shows men being robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and his buddy were held up at gunpoint by a robbery crew while walking to their car in Humboldt Park recently.The victims lost their phones. But they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry it was a frightening ordeal – and they are worried the next victims might not be so lucky.On Tuesday night, there was a sense of fear on Keeler Avenue near Bloomingdale Avenue in Humboldt Park. Neighbors were looking over their shoulders as they entered their homes following the violent armed robbery – which was caught on camera.The video shows four robbers jumping out...
Chicago crew tied to 16 robberies over two-day period
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians after a series of robberies over the weekend across the city's South Side. In each instance, a group of two to four armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks approach victims in public and demand their property by threatening force, according to a CPD community alert.
$12M settlement reached for boy shot in Richton Park SWAT raid
Lawyers for Amir Worship, a boy shot by police during a home raid in 2019, are calling on the Cook County State's Attorney to reopen the investigation into the officer involved.
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Teen charged in trio of Chicago armed robberies that happened in under 30 minutes
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies last December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 17-year-old was identified as one of the suspects who robbed three people at gunpoint in separate incidents on Dec. 28, according to police. Victims were robbed at the...
Lane Bryant shootings: New theories emerge as Tinley Park murders remain unsolved after 15 years
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - This week marks 15 years since the Lane Bryant murders happened in a Tinley Park strip mall. In a Fox 32 News special report, Dane Placko takes a look back at the case described as one with a lot of leads and no clear motive. Tinley...
Man, 19, shot and critically wounded in West Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. The 19-year-old was arguing with another male around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, according to Chicago police.
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed
CHICAGO - Thieves were in for a rude awakening when they tried to burglarize a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera. Early Saturday morning, the thieves drove two U-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories, and cell...
16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore
CHICAGO - A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.
64-year-old charged with murder in West Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was arrested Monday and following a deadly shooting on the West Side last year. Marvin Pullen was taken into custody at his residence in the 3800 block of West Fillmore. Police accuse Pullen of killing a 23-year-old man in the same block on Nov....
Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
2 charged after beating elderly man in home invasion; victim shot one attacker
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people accused of beating an 80-year-old man during a home invasion on the Far Northwest Side on Monday are now facing felony charges.Mansfield Wallace, 51, is charged with one count of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Tabitha Hemphill, 31, is charged with one felony count of home invasion. Both are due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.Police have said they knocked on the victim's door in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and when he opened the door, they began beating him. During the attack, the victim,...
Person found shot in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
