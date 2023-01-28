ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Video shows men being robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and his buddy were held up at gunpoint by a robbery crew while walking to their car in Humboldt Park recently.The victims lost their phones. But they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry it was a frightening ordeal – and they are worried the next victims might not be so lucky.On Tuesday night, there was a sense of fear on Keeler Avenue near Bloomingdale Avenue in Humboldt Park. Neighbors were looking over their shoulders as they entered their homes following the violent armed robbery – which was caught on camera.The video shows four robbers jumping out...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago crew tied to 16 robberies over two-day period

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians after a series of robberies over the weekend across the city's South Side. In each instance, a group of two to four armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks approach victims in public and demand their property by threatening force, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot and critically wounded in West Lawn

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. The 19-year-old was arguing with another male around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore

CHICAGO - A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

64-year-old charged with murder in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was arrested Monday and following a deadly shooting on the West Side last year. Marvin Pullen was taken into custody at his residence in the 3800 block of West Fillmore. Police accuse Pullen of killing a 23-year-old man in the same block on Nov....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 charged after beating elderly man in home invasion; victim shot one attacker

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people accused of beating an 80-year-old man during a home invasion on the Far Northwest Side on Monday are now facing felony charges.Mansfield Wallace, 51, is charged with one count of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Tabitha Hemphill, 31, is charged with one felony count of home invasion. Both are due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.Police have said they knocked on the victim's door in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and when he opened the door, they began beating him. During the attack, the victim,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person found shot in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy