CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people accused of beating an 80-year-old man during a home invasion on the Far Northwest Side on Monday are now facing felony charges.Mansfield Wallace, 51, is charged with one count of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Tabitha Hemphill, 31, is charged with one felony count of home invasion. Both are due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.Police have said they knocked on the victim's door in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and when he opened the door, they began beating him. During the attack, the victim,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO