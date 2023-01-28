ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 19

Trisha Yamada
3d ago

So 20 chickens in a backyard is bad, well is this politician stepping up to stop factory farmed chickens that have even less space and never see the light of day? Nope.

Reply(1)
6
mike johnson
3d ago

Let people have chickens. If they become a bother than issue tickets appropriately. People have a right to provide food for themselves tho and this policy oversteps.

Reply
5
Till
3d ago

The general rule of thumb for eggs is 3 chickens for every two people. A small family of four would need six or more chickens if they eat eggs regularly. Also - A hen can crow just like a rooster! It sounds like the only real issue is that some owners don't keep things clean, and I'm sure there's very few cases of that type of neglect. I would love to have a neighbor with chickens, I'd bring them all of my garden scraps in hopes of a few fresh eggs from time to time.

Reply(2)
3
 

CBS 58

Portlight Homeless Shelter opens in Ozaukee County to house and help those experiencing homelessness

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new homeless shelter is opening in Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Family Promise teamed up with the county to open Portlight Shelter amid the pandemic, when more of its residents found themselves without jobs and homeless. Previously, people looking for a warm bed in Ozaukee County were either sent to local churches or given hotel rooms.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland

Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery

GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A community center for kids

GRAFTON — Most businesses can’t afford to play around with their operations. The Spot-Family Play Studio, playing around is what’s required to succeed. Opened in Grafton in early January by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Jackie Winn, The Spot is aiming to be the go-to indoor playground and hangout space for children of all ages, and has already attracted a healthy amount of curious kids and parents alike in its initial rollout.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James and his trains

WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
cwbradio.com

State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Young library patrons connect with Muskego seniors

MUSKEGO — For going on three years this spring, the Muskego Public Library has facilitated the #SafeHugs4MuskegoSeniors program — a way for area kids and adults to send a message to seniors living in the community — since the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine period, according to Courtney Metko, the children's assistant librarian with the library.
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc school district sets referendum info sessions

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area School District has scheduled a series of sessions and facility tours to take place in the next several weeks, designed to provide information to voters being asked to decide the fate of two upcoming referendum questions. At its Jan. 18 meeting, the OASD School...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Antique mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques

WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. “They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and...
WAUKESHA, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
BELOIT, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI

