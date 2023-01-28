So 20 chickens in a backyard is bad, well is this politician stepping up to stop factory farmed chickens that have even less space and never see the light of day? Nope.
Let people have chickens. If they become a bother than issue tickets appropriately. People have a right to provide food for themselves tho and this policy oversteps.
The general rule of thumb for eggs is 3 chickens for every two people. A small family of four would need six or more chickens if they eat eggs regularly. Also - A hen can crow just like a rooster! It sounds like the only real issue is that some owners don't keep things clean, and I'm sure there's very few cases of that type of neglect. I would love to have a neighbor with chickens, I'd bring them all of my garden scraps in hopes of a few fresh eggs from time to time.
