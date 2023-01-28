ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Ben Davis hadn't beat Carmel since 2017. Giants get it done — barely — to stay undefeated.

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34da4W_0kUTr8x400

There is no extra credit for going undefeated. The state championship trophy is not any larger or the celebration any more extravagant.

Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle has said several times this season that an unbeaten record is not the goal. But here are the Giants, a perfect 21-0 after a thrilling 46-45 road victory over Carmel on Friday night.

At this point, why not go for perfection?

“It’s not the biggest goal,” Ben Davis senior Zane Doughty said. “But if we end up doing it, it’s another one of those bonuses.”

Coaches Confidential:Biggest challenge for high school basketball coaches today?

If nothing else, Friday’s win helped prepare the Class 4A top-ranked Giants for the style of game and atmosphere they will see at some point in the tournament. Carmel (11-6) rallied from a six-point deficit early in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Sam Orme to take a 35-33 lead with 4:37 left.

Ben Davis, for the first time since the third game of the season — a 55-52 overtime win over Southport — had a true game on its hands in the final minutes.

“On the road in a tough environment,” Carlisle said. “And that guy (Carmel coach Ryan Osborn) can coach his butt off. I told him he’s a magician with that board.”

K.J. Windham scored his first points of the game to put Ben Davis ahead 39-36 with 3 minutes remaining. The 6-9 Orme, who scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, scored with 1:24 remaining to pull the Greyhounds within 39-38.

On the next play, Orme came up with a steal and drove the length of the floor. But he missed the layup, on which Osborn argued unsuccessfully that Orme was fouled and Sheridan Sharp fired the ball ahead to Zane Doughty for a dunk.

That turned out to be Carmel’s best opportunity to pull ahead. Ben Davis senior Clay Butler drilled both ends of a 1-and-1 with 24.2 seconds left and again with 15.7 seconds left after Carmel had pulled within a point. Butler then came up with a steal and again made the front-end of a 1-and-1 for a 46-42 lead with 12 seconds remaining.

“I always like him with the ball in his hands at the end of those games,” Carlisle said. “He’s going to make those free throws. I have extreme confidence in him making those free throws in those situations. He’s grown. He’s a great player, especially in the clutch.”

Orme made a 3-pointer to bring Carmel within a point, but the Greyhounds were out of timeouts and Shaun Arnold held the ball as the clock ran out.

The 6-9 Doughty led Ben Davis with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Butler added 10 points — all in the second half — and Mark Zackery had nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first half.

Sophomore Alex Couto had 10 points for Carmel and Spencer White added seven points and six rebounds. The Greyhounds committed just eight turnovers against Ben Davis’ pressure defense.

“I can’t be more proud of them,” Osborn said of his team. “I can’t. I don’t think I’d be any more proud of them if we had won. They are a great team and they are awesome kids. I think walking out of the locker room, there is some hunger in there and I do believe we’re going to keep getting better.”

Ben Davis trailed 16-13 at halftime in a low-possession, half-court game. The Giants produced just one point in the first half from a player other than Doughty and Zackery on a second-quarter free throw by Sheridan Sharp. The Giants pounded the ball inside to the 6-9 Doughty in the first half, but Jared Bonds made it difficult for Doughty to get a clean look.

“I just started powering through it and not caring and it ended up working,” Doughty said.

Ben Davis had not had much success against Carmel in recent years. Carlisle, in his fifth season, had never defeated the Greyhounds, including a loss in the 2019 Class 4A state championship game.

“We hadn’t beat these guys in a while,” Carlisle said.

Ben Davis has just five regular-season games remaining, starting Saturday at home against City tournament champion Crispus Attucks. After those five games, every game from there is a one-and-done situation. Friday was not, but it felt like it was.

Doughty said the win over Carmel, and the way it happened, made it “more meaningful than other wins.”

“We needed that experience,” Doughty said. “So we know what to do in those situations to see if we can push through it.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bdspotlight.com

Boys continue impressive season, stand at 22-0

The Ben Davis boys basketball team survived its last double-weekend of the regular season by beating Carmel 46-45 on Friday and then handling Crispus Attucks 62-39 on Saturday, its largest margin of victory ever over Attucks. Th two wins improves the Giants to 22-0. Friday’s game was the closet of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Indianapolis, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Victory College Prep basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

Clay Terrace | Shopping mall in Carmel, Indiana

Clay Terrace is a community lifestyle center in Carmel, Indiana. Opened in 2004, it is managed by Washington Prime Group. Clay Terrace opened in 2004. It, Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, and Metropolis in Plainfield were the first three lifestyle centers in Indiana.[2] Among the first stores announced for it were Dick's Sporting Goods, Wild Oats Market and DSW. Aeropostale closed January 27, 2015, making the Clay Terrace location the only one in central Indiana to close. Delia's, New York & co., Paradise Bakery, and the Children's Place all closed around the same time.
CARMEL, IN
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from …. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Indy Star investigates violent incidents at local …. Just this morning -- the Indianapolis Star published a lengthy article that continues...
MARION, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Riverview Health names interim president, CEO

Riverview Health has named Keith Jewell as its interim president and CEO. Jewell, who took over the role Jan. 18, comes to Riverview Health with more than 30 years of health care experience and most recently served as chief operating officer at OnPoint Real Estate Solutions in Fishers. He previously worked at St. Vincent Health in Evansville as president and oversaw a multi-hospital region of St. Vincent Health, according to a news release.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Winter Weather Advisory Goes Until Noon

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Monday for portions of central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. Freezing drizzle perhaps mixed with snow will be expected this morning. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy