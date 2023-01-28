CCSO weekly arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last week, including:

Thursday, Jan. 19

Deputies served a warrant on Marlan Odell Phillips, 32, of Florence. Phillips is currently incarcerated in the Cullman County Detention Center.

The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in December 2022.

Phillips was charged with escape.

Friday, Jan. 20

Deputies arrested Dana Faye Denton, 45, of Arley, on failure to appear warrants for harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and two counts of forgery.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Deputies responded to the Cullman County Detention Center lobby, where two subjects were arguing.

The victim allegedly stopped at the detention center due to an altercation that occurred while she was driving down the roadway with the offender.

Joshua Brandon Jackson, 31, of Cullman, was identified as the offender. He was arrested for assault. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics, which led to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near Good Hope.

Powers Vaughan Teague, 42, of Hartselle, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Teague was charged with unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Jan. 23

Deputies arrested Joshua Stickney, 45, of Crane Hill, on failure to appear warrants for larceny, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.