Foundation receives $100K to fund Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Future Foundation recently received a $100,000 check from Curt’s Closet Executive Director Ashley Lee Wilson to help fund the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship. Curt’s Closet has also announced that it has a very generous donor who has agreed to match all donations from the link below up to $100,000!

Curt’s Closet was started to honor Ashley’s precious son, Curtis James Wilson, who was tragically killed on May 7, 2017. It began as a way of giving back to the community he so dearly loved and that loved him. Curt had such a loving and giving heart, what better way to carry on his legacy than to love and give back.

If you wish to donate to the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Scholarship, please click the following link. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated to help make college dreams come true! www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/curtiswilson