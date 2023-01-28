ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Council Adds To, Backs Statement on Nichols Killing

Davis, CA – Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, Mayor Will Arnold issued a statement condemning the killing and outlining Davis City efforts at police reform. The statement came before the council for approval on Tuesday. Councilmember Gloria Partida added to the end of the statement, “we are committed...
DAVIS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Monday Morning Thoughts: Council Needs a Stronger Statement on Tyre Nichols

Davis, CA – In a lot of ways, the murder of Tyre Nichols is an easy case for political leaders. It was egregious. The audio from the incident by itself is disturbing and gives us troubling insight into the mindset of those officers and then on top of it all, the fact that they failed to get medical attention for 23 minutes is inexcusable.
DAVIS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Students Forced to Camp Out in Frigid Weather To Get Housing

Davis, CA – If the city council thought they had solved the problem of student housing with the approvals of multi-student housing projects over the last several years, those beliefs were dashed by a string of student commenters who told them otherwise. “Last Tuesday night at my apartment complex,...
DAVIS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: It Is Still Happening

I still have not watched the last videos of Tyre. Reading the description has been enough to feel the betrayal, the horror, the terror every Black parent feels for the safety of their child in this country. It is still happening. It is still happening. 400 years of dehumanization. What...

Comments / 0

Community Policy