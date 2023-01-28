Read full article on original website
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Rochester Area Jobless Rate Above 2% For First Time in 9 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped push unemployment rates higher across the region in December and Olmsted County recorded a jobless rate above 2% for the first time in 9 months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the unemployment rate...
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)
Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
Zone Change Needed For 200 Unit Apartment Project in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A local developer has submitted a zone change request to the City of Rochester for a proposed multi-family residential project along Cascade Creek and 11th Avenue Northwest. The preliminary plans by the Prow Company for what is being called the Bakery Flats depict a 7.5-level...
Driver Injured in Crash at Winona County Intersection
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Winona County Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of County Rd. 23 and Hwy. 14 in Stockton. The crash report came in shortly after 7 a.m. The State Patrol crash report indicates...
How To Score A Free Dozen Roses And Box Of Truffles
Love... And Winning... Is In the Air (And on the Air) on Quick Country 96.5!. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get planning. And we have the perfect gift for YOUR Valentine: A dozen roses and a decadent box of truffles!. Don't be that partner who...
10 Inexpensive Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Rochester
Valentine's Day is a crazy expensive holiday! Flowers can be pricey, then you have the chocolates, dinner out, and suddenly... there goes a couple hundred bucks. Let's be honest, with everything going up in price it can get harder and harder to justify a date like this. So I wanted to come up with a list of affordable ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around Rochester, MN.
