Kingfisher Times and Free Press
High schools get turn at Hub City Classic
Kingfisher’s second trip to Clinton in a week saw the Yellowjackets take eighth place at the high school version of the Hub City Classic wrestling tournament. One week after the junior high squads competed in the Tornado Dome, the elder statesmen of the school got their chance and delivered three placers.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
Sooners' pitch on offensive scheme impresses four-star RB: "It's perfect for me"
Duncanville (Texas) stud Caden Durham dishes on weekend trip to Oklahoma, future visit plans with other powerhouse programs.
Look: Oklahoma's Complete 2023 Football Schedule Is Out
Oklahoma football's 2023 schedule is now out after the Big 12 revealed its conference schedules on Tuesday. The Sooners will open the season up at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. That's the first of three non-conference games to begin the year, with matchups against SMU (Sept. 9) and at ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Hennessey, Luther split at Skordle Festival
Hennessey started fast in the Skordle Festival and never looked back. The Eagles scored the game’s first nine points Saturday en route to a 6444 victory over Luther at Enid’s Stride Center. Layton Choate and James Sims combined for 35 points in the game, which was part of...
Oklahoma football: OU hoping Junior Day made big impact on some elite recruits
This past weekend was the first Junior Day of the year as the Oklahoma football program hosted a group of elite 2024 recruiting targets. The OU men’s basketball team even helped out in setting an exhilarating atmosphere by completely dismantling the No, 2 team in the land, delivering a 93-69 beatdown on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Roberts helps lift Lomega past Garber
Lomega needed someone to pick up some scoring slack. Darcy Roberts stepped up. Lomega defeated Class A’s fifth-ranked Garber 58-55 Saturday at the Skordle Festival in Enid’s Stride Center. Roberts scored 30 points - including 20 in the second half - to lift Class B’s second- ranked Lady...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Farewell to an old friend
Brenda Terrell remembers running through those wooden bleachers.Mindy Stitt recalls the moment she became destined to be a guard.Matthew Storm’s memories go beyond the game of basketball.Steve Shiever recanted the difficulties of trying to build a new one.Hundreds packed into the “old” Dover gymnasium on Friday night as the Lady ...
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bedlam Bubble Battle: With 10 Regular Season Games to Go, This Bedlam Matchup Could Be All the More Important
STILLWATER — There might not be room in this town state NCAA Tournament for the Cowboys and Sooners. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma play at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lloyd Noble Center with both teams planted squarely on the bubble of The Big Dance. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Sooners as the last team in entering Monday. Meanwhile the Pokes are among the first four out. An OSU win (and Bedlam sweep) could flop the two in Tournament standing. A loss could make it all the more difficult for the Pokes to overtake the Sooners down this final 10-game stretch of the regular season.
Joel Klatt Reveals His Pick In Alabama vs. Oklahoma Debate
The school that can "claim" Jalen Hurts has been a hot topic of debate over the last few weeks. Hurts started his collegiate career at Alabama before he transferred to Oklahoma when he was benched for Tua Tgaovailoa. He spent three seasons at Alabama and one season at Oklahoma before he was drafted ...
Texas 'Must Beat' Oklahoma in 2023
The Longhorns are listed amongst teams that 'must beat' their arch rivals in 2023
mountathletics.com
Mount St. Mary’s Inducts Six New Members into Athletics Hall of Fame
EMMITSBURG, Md. (January 30, 2023) – During Winter Homecoming, Mount St. Mary's athletics inducted six former student-athletes, coaches, and contributors to the program as members of the Hall of Fame. Jackie Israel Abercrombie, T.C. DiBartolo, Megan Molloy, Dave Reeder, and Kelli Stevens Heister received their honors in a ceremony...
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Chamber touts ‘growth’
Dennis Mueggenborg was announced as Kingfisher’s Citizen of the Year and Rachel Cameron the Volunteer of the Year during Monday night’s 84th annual Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce Banquet.The announcements came near the end of the banquet that included Kingfisher High School graduate Braden Burns as the keynote speaker, who touted ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Beverly Shelite
Funeral services for Beverly Gene Shelite, 76, Hennessey, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Stittsworth Memory Chapel in Enid with Chaplain Gary Wilburn officiating. Committal prayers and interment will follow in the Star Cemetery, Aline, under the guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Beverly was born...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie man critically injured on I-35 crash
A Guthrie man was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Emergency personnel responded to the interstate at the Charter Oak bridge, which is two miles north of Waterloo Road. According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway...
KFOR
1965 Ford Galaxie 500 is Garfield County Sheriff’s favorite ‘new’ patrol car
GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Being the Sheriff in a county of more than 1,000 square miles and with a population exceeding 60,000 people, Cory Rink treats his job with due respect. He knows a lot can happen once he puts on the uniform and heads out the door.
1 Dead After Caddo County Crash
One person is dead after a crash that happened Monday morning in Fort Cobb. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person had died, but has yet to confirm the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
