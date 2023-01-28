STILLWATER — There might not be room in this town state NCAA Tournament for the Cowboys and Sooners. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma play at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lloyd Noble Center with both teams planted squarely on the bubble of The Big Dance. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Sooners as the last team in entering Monday. Meanwhile the Pokes are among the first four out. An OSU win (and Bedlam sweep) could flop the two in Tournament standing. A loss could make it all the more difficult for the Pokes to overtake the Sooners down this final 10-game stretch of the regular season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO