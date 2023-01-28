ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omega, OK

Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Farewell to an old friend

Brenda Terrell remembers running through those wooden bleachers.Mindy Stitt recalls the moment she became destined to be a guard.Matthew Storm’s memories go beyond the game of basketball.Steve Shiever recanted the difficulties of trying to build a new one.Hundreds packed into the “old” Dover gymnasium on Friday night as the Lady ...
DOVER, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Roberts helps lift Lomega past Garber

Lomega needed someone to pick up some scoring slack. Darcy Roberts stepped up. Lomega defeated Class A’s fifth-ranked Garber 58-55 Saturday at the Skordle Festival in Enid’s Stride Center. Roberts scored 30 points - including 20 in the second half - to lift Class B’s second- ranked Lady...
ENID, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Hennessey, Luther split at Skordle Festival

Hennessey started fast in the Skordle Festival and never looked back. The Eagles scored the game’s first nine points Saturday en route to a 6444 victory over Luther at Enid’s Stride Center. Layton Choate and James Sims combined for 35 points in the game, which was part of...
HENNESSEY, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Cashion, Kingfisher girls post strong showings

Cashion had a gold medal winner and Kingfisher five placers at last weekend’s Hub City Classic wrestling tournament in Clinton. Alex Jerry of Cashion took home first place in the 120-pound bracket. Jerry won her three bracket matches by fall… and all in the first period. That included...
CASHION, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Doris Johnson

Doris Prim-Caldwell- Johnson was born on Sept. 15, 1963, in Oklahoma City. She was the 10th child born to Ervin and Rose Prim. Doris peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord at Integris Baptist Medical Center on Jan. 26, 2023. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

1 killed in Caddo Co. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives update on road conditions as sleet falls

Sleet has been falling across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday, causing hazardous road conditions for drivers. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster spoke with KOCO 5 about road conditions and what crews are doing as sleet continues to fall. Open the video player above to see what he said.
KOKI FOX 23

OHP rescues dog at side of highway

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP. Around 11:00 a.m., OHP responded to a report of a dog hit near I-40 and Peebly Road, about 19 miles south east of Oklahoma City. OHP...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Commercial fire under investigation in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a visible commercial fire at North Robinson Ave and NW 23rd St. Calls regarding the fire came around 1:45 AM with visible fire coming from the exterior of the structure. OKCFD stated there were no injuries at the scene of the fire. The cause of […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

