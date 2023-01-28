Read full article on original website
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Farewell to an old friend
Brenda Terrell remembers running through those wooden bleachers.Mindy Stitt recalls the moment she became destined to be a guard.Matthew Storm’s memories go beyond the game of basketball.Steve Shiever recanted the difficulties of trying to build a new one.Hundreds packed into the “old” Dover gymnasium on Friday night as the Lady ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Roberts helps lift Lomega past Garber
Lomega needed someone to pick up some scoring slack. Darcy Roberts stepped up. Lomega defeated Class A’s fifth-ranked Garber 58-55 Saturday at the Skordle Festival in Enid’s Stride Center. Roberts scored 30 points - including 20 in the second half - to lift Class B’s second- ranked Lady...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Hennessey, Luther split at Skordle Festival
Hennessey started fast in the Skordle Festival and never looked back. The Eagles scored the game’s first nine points Saturday en route to a 6444 victory over Luther at Enid’s Stride Center. Layton Choate and James Sims combined for 35 points in the game, which was part of...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Cashion, Kingfisher girls post strong showings
Cashion had a gold medal winner and Kingfisher five placers at last weekend’s Hub City Classic wrestling tournament in Clinton. Alex Jerry of Cashion took home first place in the 120-pound bracket. Jerry won her three bracket matches by fall… and all in the first period. That included...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Doris Johnson
Doris Prim-Caldwell- Johnson was born on Sept. 15, 1963, in Oklahoma City. She was the 10th child born to Ervin and Rose Prim. Doris peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord at Integris Baptist Medical Center on Jan. 26, 2023. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
okcfox.com
Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
kswo.com
1 killed in Caddo Co. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives update on road conditions as sleet falls
Sleet has been falling across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday, causing hazardous road conditions for drivers. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster spoke with KOCO 5 about road conditions and what crews are doing as sleet continues to fall. Open the video player above to see what he said.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP rescues dog at side of highway
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP. Around 11:00 a.m., OHP responded to a report of a dog hit near I-40 and Peebly Road, about 19 miles south east of Oklahoma City. OHP...
Commercial fire under investigation in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a visible commercial fire at North Robinson Ave and NW 23rd St. Calls regarding the fire came around 1:45 AM with visible fire coming from the exterior of the structure. OKCFD stated there were no injuries at the scene of the fire. The cause of […]
‘Unexpected’ donation helps OK family tied up in legal battle with local auto repair shop after losing $1000s to unfinished repairs
A Yukon family told KFOR in December they were out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs, but after Tuesday afternoon, they have a new sense of relief.
KOCO
4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
Local grocery store working to knock down prices of 100 items in store
There’s a push to knock down the prices of 100 items inside a local grocery store in northeast Oklahoma City.
