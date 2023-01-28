ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Freezing for a Reason – 2023 Jackalope Jump returns this weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With cold temperatures in the air and the pond at the perfect temperature, Life Skills and the Rock Springs Police Department are gearing up for their annual Jackalope Jump fundraiser to raise money for the Special Olympics. The Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that...
Water line break on Flaming Gorge Way today

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and the water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day. Streets around the break are very slick.
Dorris Allee Northcutt (October 10, 1923 – January 28, 2023)

Dorris Allee Northcutt, 99, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY. Cremation will take place, and family services will be planned at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice in Riverton or Rock Springs, or to a charity of your choice.
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)

Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Green River deer population up slightly from last year

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The deer population within the city limits of Green River increased by 15 when compared to last year. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Police Department, Game and Fish, and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Crews surveyed eight different sections of Green River.
City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges

SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 1, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Thursday – Sunny, with...
RS Chamber and Life Skills announce the 2022 Adopt a Tree winner

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through the holiday season every year, trees along Dewar Drive and Elk Street in Rock Springs are lit up by local businesses and people of the community to help spread Christmas cheer. Businesses and individuals then decorate these trees. This year, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce asked Life Skills Partners to pick out the winner.
Light Fest held by GR Arts Council brought families together

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Last month, the Green River Arts Council held its first-ever Light Fest on December 9 and 10, 2022. People could come down and enjoy an amazing light show throughout Riverside Nursery in Green River. Artists were able to display and sell artwork during this time as well.
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
Wyo4News Insights – Memorial Hospital Foundation

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
