Forest City, IA

KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
kiow.com

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Forest City beats Mason City in single dual

Alex Beaty picks up win 100, and Forest City defeated Mason City last night in a single dual. Kale DiMarco (Mason City) over Deegan Moore (Forest City) (Fall 2:29) Reed Kruger (Mason City) over David Schaumberg (Forest City) (Fall 3:08) 6. 0. 120. Ben Norland (Forest City) over Eric Pals...
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman,

Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman, 91, of Clear Lake, IA, died, at her home in Clear Lake, IA, on Friday, January 27, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be with the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
kiow.com

Peter B. Holloway,

Peter B. Holloway, 77, of Britt passed away on January 28, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems. Memorial services for Peter Holloway will be held at a later date.
BRITT, IA
KAAL-TV

Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks

(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Top of Iowa Conference Officially Cancels Conference Meet

“With the weather impacting the Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling meet on Saturday, January 28 – the meet will not be rescheduled for this year. This is due to the timing of Regional Duals, the State Dual Tournament, the Girls’ State Tournament, and available facilities to host before the District tournament, which will be held on Saturday, February 11.” – Forest City AD Chad Moore.
FOREST CITY, IA

