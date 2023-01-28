Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Forest City beats Mason City in single dual
Alex Beaty picks up win 100, and Forest City defeated Mason City last night in a single dual. Kale DiMarco (Mason City) over Deegan Moore (Forest City) (Fall 2:29) Reed Kruger (Mason City) over David Schaumberg (Forest City) (Fall 3:08) 6. 0. 120. Ben Norland (Forest City) over Eric Pals...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
KIMT
North Iowa man accused of secret recording at Clear Lake tanning business
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for invasion of privacy after he allegedly secretly recorded patrons at a tanning business. Daryl E. Johnson, 52, of St. Ansgar, was arrested Friday for the alleged incidents in the 500 block of Highway 18 in Clear Lake. "He...
kiow.com
Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman,
Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman, 91, of Clear Lake, IA, died, at her home in Clear Lake, IA, on Friday, January 27, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be with the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
kiow.com
Peter B. Holloway,
Peter B. Holloway, 77, of Britt passed away on January 28, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems. Memorial services for Peter Holloway will be held at a later date.
kiow.com
KGLO News
Not guilty plea by Stacyville nursing home administrator accused of stealing funds
STACYVILLE — A Cresco woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing money from a Mitchell County nursing home while working as its administrator. A criminal complaint states that between May 5th and July 20th of last year, 39-year-old Liza Klimesh misappropriated funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home. Klimesh is...
KAAL-TV
Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business
(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, was arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed he allegedly recorded patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent. The Clear Lake...
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to having a stolen vehicle and fleeing arrest
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date is set over a high-speed chase and a stolen vehicle in Cerro Gordo County. Nicholas Jon Wilmarth, 34 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding, both as a habitual offender. Law enforcement says Wilmarth was seen driving a...
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Top of Iowa Conference Officially Cancels Conference Meet
“With the weather impacting the Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling meet on Saturday, January 28 – the meet will not be rescheduled for this year. This is due to the timing of Regional Duals, the State Dual Tournament, the Girls’ State Tournament, and available facilities to host before the District tournament, which will be held on Saturday, February 11.” – Forest City AD Chad Moore.
kiow.com
