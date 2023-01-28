Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Roberts helps lift Lomega past Garber
Lomega needed someone to pick up some scoring slack. Darcy Roberts stepped up. Lomega defeated Class A’s fifth-ranked Garber 58-55 Saturday at the Skordle Festival in Enid’s Stride Center. Roberts scored 30 points - including 20 in the second half - to lift Class B’s second- ranked Lady...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Hennessey, Luther split at Skordle Festival
Hennessey started fast in the Skordle Festival and never looked back. The Eagles scored the game’s first nine points Saturday en route to a 6444 victory over Luther at Enid’s Stride Center. Layton Choate and James Sims combined for 35 points in the game, which was part of...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
High schools get turn at Hub City Classic
Kingfisher’s second trip to Clinton in a week saw the Yellowjackets take eighth place at the high school version of the Hub City Classic wrestling tournament. One week after the junior high squads competed in the Tornado Dome, the elder statesmen of the school got their chance and delivered three placers.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Farewell to an old friend
Brenda Terrell remembers running through those wooden bleachers.Mindy Stitt recalls the moment she became destined to be a guard.Matthew Storm’s memories go beyond the game of basketball.Steve Shiever recanted the difficulties of trying to build a new one.Hundreds packed into the “old” Dover gymnasium on Friday night as the Lady ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Doris Johnson
Doris Prim-Caldwell- Johnson was born on Sept. 15, 1963, in Oklahoma City. She was the 10th child born to Ervin and Rose Prim. Doris peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord at Integris Baptist Medical Center on Jan. 26, 2023. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and...
