Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: how to claim $3,000 no-sweat bet this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s not a single no sweat offer bigger and better than the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. First-time bettors in...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: kick off February with bet $1, get $200 bonus bets offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start off on the right foot with this bet365 Ohio bonus code offer. There are tons of options on the board...
Targeting Senior Bowl draft prospects for the Browns: Jeff Lloyd, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
Cavaliers weather offensive lulls, lessons of playoff-like basketball against the Miami Heat: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Experience is the best teacher. Jostling for playoff positioning, the Cavaliers battled against the veteran Miami Heat, falling short, 100-97, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night. Cleveland remains the fifth seed while Miami inches closer, just a game and a half behind in the sixth spot.
NBA trade rumors: New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns among teams to watch for OG Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors may be the most interesting team to watch ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference at 23-29, a full game behind the Pacers for the final spot in the play-in tournament. They are percentage points behind the Bulls, who have two games in hand, for 11th.
QB Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
Remembering John Adams; are the Cavs good? athletes we played against; how Pete Franklin would fare today - Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss John Adams, plus some Cavs, Guardians and Browns, and we answer some Hey, Terry! questions. Also we got on a tangent this week about notable people we played sports against. Did you play against someone noteworthy and have a story to tell about it? Email us at sports@cleveland.com and we’ll try to get it on an upcoming podcast.
Who is the best sophomore boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best sophomore boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. This is the second of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Cleveland Cavaliers can’t pass playoff-like test in 100-97 loss to Miami Heat
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell called Tuesday night a playoff-like test. The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t able to pass it. Cleveland capped a ruthless month with a stinging 100-97 loss to the surging Miami Heat, who continue to rise up the Eastern Conference standings. Miami is now six games over .500 and one-and-half games back of Cleveland for the fifth seed. The Cavs finished an uneven January with an 8-8 mark and haven’t won consecutive games in nearly four weeks.
‘It’s part of our DNA now’: How can the Cavs replicate Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ and their decades-long success?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Udonis Haslem sees a flicker burning at the end of Cleveland’s competitive wick. He sees it in the passion with which Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell plays – and loses. The way Mitchell smacked an empty chair after missing a game-winner against the New York Knicks last week. The Miami Heat forward can tell Mitchell cares the way winners do, and “When your best player, your head guy has that mentality, that’s contagious,” Haslem told cleveland.com Tuesday.
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
One priority this offseason for Browns should be at defensive tackle: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As we wait for the Kansas City Chiefs to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in a little over a week, the Cleveland Browns are getting started on their offseason. Starting with the Senior Bowl in Mobile this Saturday, the Browns will be looking...
NBA trade rumors: Boston Celtics could be looking for big-man depth before trade deadline
The Boston Celtics stand atop the NBA with the league’s best record at 36-15 heading into Tuesday night’s action. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make improvements before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Jay King of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that sources expect the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0