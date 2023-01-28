ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Syracuse.com

‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Colder air set to spread across western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a cold front moves east of Rochester during this Sunday evening, colder weather will be overspreading the area. This will likely be the coldest temperature in two weeks for Western New York. As we progress through the week and head into early February, a second blast of arctic air will arrive by later Thursday and Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Amazes Visitors With These 10 Must See Historic Sites

With 280,000 residents, Buffalo is New York State's second-largest city. Most people automatically think of a basket of delicious Buffalo wings or the football giants, the Buffalo Bills when they hear the city's name. And rightfully so, those are two hallmarks of the city with well-deserved clout. However, there is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Day Trips To Take In Western New York

The frigid days of winter are in full swing and if you're like me, you're over all of it already. Unfortunately, it seems that winter in Western New York seems to last forever. Just this winter alone we've had two major snowstorms that brought more than 100 inches of snow...
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban

New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
103.9 The Breeze

Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations

A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Hot 99.1

Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?

Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

