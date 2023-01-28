Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Colder air set to spread across western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a cold front moves east of Rochester during this Sunday evening, colder weather will be overspreading the area. This will likely be the coldest temperature in two weeks for Western New York. As we progress through the week and head into early February, a second blast of arctic air will arrive by later Thursday and Friday.
Buffalo Amazes Visitors With These 10 Must See Historic Sites
With 280,000 residents, Buffalo is New York State's second-largest city. Most people automatically think of a basket of delicious Buffalo wings or the football giants, the Buffalo Bills when they hear the city's name. And rightfully so, those are two hallmarks of the city with well-deserved clout. However, there is...
Winter Day Trips To Take In Western New York
The frigid days of winter are in full swing and if you're like me, you're over all of it already. Unfortunately, it seems that winter in Western New York seems to last forever. Just this winter alone we've had two major snowstorms that brought more than 100 inches of snow...
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands
National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Chicken Wing Prices Dramatically Change Around New York State
The 57th Super Bowl is happening on February 12th in Arizona and will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs! No matter the team, there is something we can all root for-the food. The food and the commercials. The food, the commercials and the halftime show!. The party...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Here Are 10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State
If you have only ever ventured to “The Big Apple,” odds are you would probably struggle to pronounce some of these New York towns. A few of the most common mispronounced towns are located right here in Western New York. One of them is Corfu. If you read...
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?
Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year?
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0