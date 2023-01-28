ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Anthony Johnson dismissed from Rutgers football team

Rutgers is down a player as former four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson is no longer with the team. The true freshman played in four games last season and head coach Greg Schiano offered a statement on his status. “Anthony Johnson has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel

Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
HOUSTON, PA
NJ.com

Is Rutgers an NCAA Tournament lock? What 1 bracketologist said as regular season hits final month

Brad Wachtel is hesitant to use the word “lock” to describe where any program stands in the NCAA Tournament picture, especially before the calendar has flipped to February. There are too many variables at play — devastating injuries, catastrophic losses, sudden collapses and stunning rises — that can shift the trajectory of the final month of the campaign.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game

A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown over Princeton - Girls basketball recap

Kayla McCrea scored 17 points in Allentown’s 47-35 victory over Princeton in Princeton. Caitlin Landgraf had 15 points and Maryana Olhovsky added eight for Allentown (14-3), which used a 21-6 third quarter to pull away and win its fifth in a row. Gabby Bannett scored nine points and Riley...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking

The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

8 random Devils thoughts amid All-Star break | Timo Meier trade idea, Devils players react to looming trade deadline, Lindy Ruff on Miles Wood’s struggles, more

The Devils are on the break. A few teams are still playing games before the puck drops on the All-Star game on Feb. 4 in Florida, but most Devils players (sans Jack Hughes, who was selected to the game) are on vacation for 10 long days. New Jersey’s break will end on Feb. 6 when they play the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

