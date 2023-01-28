ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

One dead in I-20 collision after stopped SUV blocked the eastbound lanes

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YW1Yg_0kUTmRiP00

One person died and another was injured in an early morning collision on Interstate 20 Saturday, the Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 2021 Honda SUV was stopped on the eastbound side of the highway, perpendicular to the flow of traffic, when a 2010 GMC pickup crashed into the passenger side of the Honda. The collision occurred at 4:28 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 73, about a mile north of Columbia.

The person driving the Honda died; the other driver was injured and taken to Prisma Health Richland.

Neither driver was identified.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision. They do not yet know why the SUV was parked across the lanes of traffic.

Comments / 3

Teresa Rice
4d ago

park across both lanes looks like suicide by causing someone to smash in to them and put others at risk also. I feel sorry for these types of people when they die and immediately go before God they will not inherit any part of the kingdom of God

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead after head-on vehicle collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Richland County on Jan. 28 around 10 a.m. The collision occurred on Long Town Road near Plantation Parkway around four miles south of Blythewood. Early this morning, the driver of a 2002 Mercedes Sedan was traveling...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

One Killed in Wreck After Police Chase

According to KC Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, early Sunday morning January 29th at about 1am, a KCSO deputy noticed two vehicles parked in the side parking lot of a closed Dollar General located on Hwy 1 South (between Elgin and Lugoff). The deputy approached the vehicles to investigate. One of the vehicles backed up over a curb and drove away at a fast rate of speed toward Lugoff. The deputy got back in his patrol vehicle and attempted to chase the fleeing vehicle. The deputy had almost caught up to the vehicle when it made a sudden left turn onto Richardson Blvd. The vehicle was moving too fast for the turn and crashed into a wooded area striking a large tree. According to KC Coroner David West, 17 year old Laila Houser, a Camden HS Senior, did not survive the accident. There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicle(s) were involved. SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was called to the scene to conduct the accident investigation.
LUGOFF, SC
WJBF

One person dead after head-on crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Minor killed in early morning Lugoff crash identified

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the 17-year-old killed in a crash Sunday morning as Laila Rose Houser. West says Houser was not wearing a seat belt when she sped off the road and crashed into a wooded area on Highway 1 S and Richardson Blvd.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies Camden High School senior killed in car accident

A Camden High School senior was killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning. According to the Kershaw County Coroner, emergency services received a call about a motor vehicle accident Sunday around 1:15 a.m. The accident was on Highway 1 South and Richardson Blvd. in Lugoff. The female driver...
LUGOFF, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
414
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy