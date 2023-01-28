One dead in I-20 collision after stopped SUV blocked the eastbound lanes

One person died and another was injured in an early morning collision on Interstate 20 Saturday, the Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 2021 Honda SUV was stopped on the eastbound side of the highway, perpendicular to the flow of traffic, when a 2010 GMC pickup crashed into the passenger side of the Honda. The collision occurred at 4:28 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 73, about a mile north of Columbia.

The person driving the Honda died; the other driver was injured and taken to Prisma Health Richland.

Neither driver was identified.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision. They do not yet know why the SUV was parked across the lanes of traffic.