There's been a lot of chatter lately about gas stoves; namely that when you turn on your gas stove, it emits pollution that can affect the health of people in your home. Yeah, OK, I got it. But manufacturers know how to make burners cleaner and much more efficient. In fact, they've known how for a long time. Problem is, stoves with those burners have never been offered for sale. But that may be about to change. Jeff Brady from NPR's Climate Desk joins us now. Hey, Jeff.

21 HOURS AGO