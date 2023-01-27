Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, the assistant Democratic leader and a top ally of the Biden White House, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday that he is convinced President Biden will seek reelection even though the president has not yet formally announced another run. "Yes, I am," Clyburn...
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024
The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
Former President Trump is facing intensifying political headwinds in South Carolina, a key early primary state that will play host over the weekend to one of the first high-profile stops of his 2024 White House campaign. While he’s already racked up endorsements from prominent South Carolina Republicans like Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham, […]
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Chuck Todd and Jim Jordan Throw Down Over Biden and Trump Docs: You Don’t Ever Seem to See ‘Conspiratorial Problems’ When It’s a Republican
Chuck Todd and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threw down in a tense debate over the Ohio congressman’s plans, as head of the House Judiciary Committee, to scrutinize President Joe Biden, while largely ignoring former President Donald Trump. During an interview Sunday on Meet the Press, Todd called out the...
Trump to make 1st presidential campaign stop in SC this weekend
Former President Donald Trump will make his first public appearance of the 2024 presidential campaign here in the Palmetto State. His event is set for Saturday in Columbia.
Washington Examiner
Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump
The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign event in South Carolina for 2024 White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is holding two campaign events Saturday. After stopping in the battleground state of New Hampshire in the morning, the president traveled to South Carolina later in the day — knocking off two early presidential primary states in one go.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
Donald Trump Heads to South Carolina Rally Under Pressure
The former president is kicking off his 2024 campaign as Special Counsel Jack Smith continues the investigation into his handling of classified documents.
Kamala Harris Subtly Emerges as Powerful White House Asset
She remains both a misunderstood and potentially potent force in politics, particularly as she works to elevate abortion rights.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Ron DeSantis has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump in a potential 2024 New Hampshire primary matchup: poll
In the UNH poll, a little under half (46%) of GOP voters felt Trump should run for president again, while roughly 50% thought he should forgo a bid.
Joe Biden And Donal Trump Both Use Pence's Revelation of Sensitive Documents as Defensive Strategy
When news broke that top-secret documents had been found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, both former Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden's advisors reacted fast. The findings were seen by both presidents as a helpful defensive tactic in their inquiries of records about their administrations.
NASDAQ
Trump heads to New Hampshire, South Carolina in bid to jump-start campaign
COLUMBIA, South Carolina, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday in the first two stops of a presidential campaign that has largely idled since he launched his new White House bid in November. Trump will speak first at...
Doctor Who? Megyn Kelly Takes on Jill Biden's Degree in Twitter Feud
Megyn Kelly has been widely criticized for her tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden, who was referred to as 'Dr. Jill Biden' during a 49ers game in San Francisco. Kelly, a former Fox News host, tweeted, "I wonder if she realizes how it might appear to others. One should either have a real M.D. or work on their self-esteem."
Trump campaign rally held in the Midlands over the weekend
Former President Donald Trump has kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops over the weekend in New Hampshire and South Carolina. He held a rally in Columbia on Saturday.
House GOP to probe Biden's family; Tyre Nichols' parents to attend State of the Union: live updates
The day after President Biden delivers the State of the Union, he and his family will be the subject of a GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing.
Comments / 0