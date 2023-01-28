Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Potential Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Revealed As Chevy Colorado Rival
GM’s competitor Toyota is currently working on the next generation of the Toyota Tacoma, a direct competitor to the Chevy Colorado and the GMC Canyon trucks from GM. Thanks to allegedly leaked images as part of a patent filing in Brazil, we’re getting a first look at the redesigned pickup’s exterior design.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Gets Standard IntelliBeam Headlamps
With production slated to begin next month, the arrival of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD lineup is just around the corner. However, we’re still learning new details about the revised heavy-duty pickup, and now, GM Authority has learned that the Silverado HD lineup will receive IntelliBeam headlamps as standard across the model range.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Get Reduced 12-Volt Power Outlet Availability
The 2024 GMC Sierra HD introduces a mid-cycle refresh for the heavy-duty pickup, bringing styling updates, upgraded interior features and new trim levels. However, GM Authority has learned that 12-volt power outlets have been eliminated from almost all of the Sierra HD trim levels. In the 2024 GMC Sierra HD,...
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
gmauthority.com
1973 Chevy C10 ‘Orange Blossom’ Rides On Roadster Shop Chassis: Video
The Chevy C10 pickup is a legendary truck, and now, the folks over at Roadster Shop are showing off this particular bespoke example in a new feature video. The build starts with a 1973 Chevy C10 pickup, which promptly underwent a complete ground-up transformation. Now dubbed the Orange Blossom Special, the exterior is covered in Burnt Orange paint, while a set of 17-inch wheels and 305/70R17 tires roll in the corners. There’s also a variety of cool details to pick out, like a Roadster Shop billet fuel cap and custom billet badging. In fact, the whole truck incorporates dozens of custom machined billet components throughout.
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
Top Speed
A 2025 Dodge Magnum SUV Would Give The Mercedes EQS SUV A Run For Its Money
The automotive industry is no constant, and many iconic models are either being discontinued for good or reimagined into something completely different. The Mustang now has an all-electric SUV version in the face of the Mach-E, the Corvette became a mid-engine model, and the Eclipse was degraded from an iconic Japanese sports car to a bland crossover. Dodge is no stranger to such transmutations either, as we recently saw the return of the Charger nameplate as the first EV Muscle car. But when it comes to fast MOPARS, there is one model that’s both quick and utilitarian – the Magnum – and recently, TopSpeed teamed up with graphic designer Bimble Designs to reimagine the model as something completely different.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-V Owner Gets Warranty Reinstated By GM
Just last week, GM Authority reported that a Cadillac Escalade-V owner had their warranty voided after refinancing their new performance SUV. Now, we’re here to report an update on the owner’s current situation. Before we get to the update, let’s first recap. As reported last week, GM Authority...
gmauthority.com
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In January 2023
In January 2023, there are still no GMC Savana discount offers on the 2022 GMC Savana and 2023 GMC Savana. Incentives have been unavailable since the beginning of last year on the full-size cargo and passenger van. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the...
Top Speed
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Performance, Price, And Photos
Performance, luxury, and innovation launch the first-ever electrified all-wheel-drive Corvette – the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Faster than a Z06, more powerful than a C8 Stingray, able to traverse snow-covered ground, even on a grade – it’s a Chevy – it’s a 'Vette – it’s a 2024 E-Ray Hybrid.
With a Dozen In Stock, Super Sport Classics Is Your Chevelle Specialist
The Chevy Chevelle is one of America’s most beloved muscle cars, and you can own one from Super Sport Classics. The Chevrolet Chevelle is a ridiculously popular car within the American classic car market as it embodies everything that an actual muscle was supposed to be. Originally designed to serve as a middle option between the more expensive Impala and “low-level” Nova, these cars quickly became a pillar within the American automotive community to provide tons of power and performance to their buyers at a pretty low price the time.
gmauthority.com
GM Buying Its Own Transport Trucks To Deliver Vehicles To Dealers
GM plans to create its own fleet of delivery trucks to keep a strong flow of finished vehicles shipping to its dealerships in 2023, The move is prompted by significant improvements in vehicle production. Leading personnel from the Chevrolet brand and from Chevy’s dealer council said The General expects to...
gmauthority.com
Buick Encore Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
In January 2023, a Buick Encore discount continues offering low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Buick Encore, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days. In addition, a special lease deal for certain markets is available on the 2022 Encore AWD Preferred, along with a $750 cash back lease incentive, for current lessees of a 2018 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production To Resume Soon
Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was taken offline late last November, but now, GM Authority has learned that GMC Hummer EV Pickup production is about to resume. Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup initially got underway in October of 2021 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), with production gradually ramping up in the months that followed. More than 5,000 units of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup were produced last year.
3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023
A three-way tie on a list of full-size pickup trucks isn't unheard of, but it’s rare. Here are U.S. News' top picks. The post 3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
