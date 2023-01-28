Bizarre Moment Lost Fast-Food Delivery Guy Wanders Into College Basketball Game to Give McDonald's Order to Customer

If you remember the glory days of Vine, you have to remember the “Popeye’s kid” who first came to prominence on the popular app. To this day, we still think of him every single time that we head to Popeye’s. One of the funniest memes of our time has now had the chance to come full circle, thanks to the good folks at the chicken chain.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO