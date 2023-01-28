ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The pandemic created an American entrepreneurship boom — and it looks like it's here to stay

By Jacob Zinkula
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVTz8_0kUTkTGb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8mIW_0kUTkTGb00

Getty

  • Americans filed over five million new business applications in 2022, the second most on record.
  • The pandemic may have given a "lasting, positive shock to American entrepreneurship."
  • But many of these new businesses could fail if the US enters a recession.

The pandemic may have forever supercharged America's entrepreneurial spirit .

Americans filed 5.1 million new business applications in 2022, according to US Census Bureau data, equating to roughly 14,000 new business applications filed every day last year . It marked the second-highest year on record — down slightly from 5.4 million in 2021 — and remained well above the 3.5 million filed in 2019.

Of these applications, 1.7 million were for businesses that are likely to employ workers , according to an analysis by Economic Innovation Group, a bipartisan research organization. This also marked the second-highest year on record and exceeded the 1.3 million filed in 2019. In all 50 states, the number of these applications was higher than pre-pandemic levels .

"The steadiness in application levels exhibited over the course of 2022 offers optimism that the pandemic may have delivered a lasting, positive shock to American entrepreneurship," EIG's Daniel Newman and Kenan Fikri wrote in a report released this week.

When the pandemic took hold, and Americans flocked to streaming entertainment, at-home fitness , food delivery, and ecommerce , many big established companies thought this shift would be a permanent acceleration — and hired in mass as a result. But today, businesses in these industries are reckoning with the possibility they got a bit ahead of their skis , and it's taking the form of layoffs across companies like Meta , Netflix, Amazon , DoorDash, and Peloton .

The surge in US entrepreneurship, however, which has persisted through inflation , supply chain disruptions, and recession fears , may be a more true example of a permanent consequence of the pandemic era.

Experts have pointed to several explanations for the spike in new business applications in recent years. As millions of people lost their jobs in 2020, many decided to start businesses to make ends meet, a trend consistent with previous economic downturns . Childcare responsibilities pulled parents out of the labor force , and self-employment offered some the flexibility they needed. As workers reconsidered their working lives and sought job flexibility, some joined the Great Resignation and decided to work for themselves. Lastly, some people wagered starting a business was their best shot at getting ahead financially as inflation soared.

The largest growth in new business applications has come from the southern region of the US — particularly Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina — with the region's filings rising by more than a third compared to 2019 levels. On a per capita basis, Wyoming, Delaware, and Florida were the nation's leaders in applications last year . Industry-wise, applications for transportation & warehousing, accommodation & food, and healthcare businesses have led the way.

Many of the self-employment drivers, like the need for parents to stay home with their remote schooling children, are less relevant today, suggesting that perhaps America's entrepreneurship levels will normalize in the years ahead. But the 2022 data suggests a new normal is possible.

"The nature and long-term impacts of the boom will become clearer over time," the EIG report said. "But this surge of supply-side experimentation suggests that the pandemic rekindled American economic dynamism at least to some extent."

It might not be all roses ahead for new entrepreneurs, however.

While entrepreneurship is generally regarded as a positive force for the American economy , there's the question of how many of these new businesses will ultimately fail . According to EIG, startups are "notoriously vulnerable," and in "good years," roughly one in every seven businesses less than five years old fails. In "bad years," it's closer to one-in-five.

And if the US enters a recession , some businesses that launch during this period could be "permanently scarred."

"As the Federal Reserve continues tightening monetary policy and the probability of a recession rises, many of these new businesses — a significant chunk of which were likely founded by first-time entrepreneurs — may not survive," the report said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
CNBC

Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Everybody calm down about egg prices

Okay, sure, egg prices have soared, generating tons of news stories about the coming eggpocalypse, plus an eggzhausting parade of bad egg puns. As you’ve probably heard, eggs cost 60% more than they did a year ago, causing cake and omelet outrages nationwide. Consumer groups are demanding investigations into price gouging. More Americans want to circumvent Big Egg by raising their own chickens.
Business Insider

Business Insider

848K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy