Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.
KELOLAND TV
What’s the Riverline District?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
KELOLAND TV
When will cold go?, Memphis incident update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Midday in KELOLAND. Here’s the latest in weather and news to start the afternoon with KELOLAND On The Go Midday. KELOLAND reporter Dan Santella will be updating us from Pierre today about Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller who was stripped of her committee assignments on Jan. 24. KELOLAND has been following the story.
KELOLAND TV
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
KELOLAND TV
Departments in Yankton County spend 100K on snow removal
YANKTON, S.D (KELO)–The City of Yankton has been on clean-up duty since receiving multiple double digit snowfalls. It might not seem that tall of a snow pile, but after a month of dumping snow here at Paddlewheel Point, the snow goes on for most of the field. “We’re running...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes. On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls robberies; Father, son sentenced for defrauding crop insurance; Drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 31. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other at the same intersection. A southwest Minnesota man is back...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
KELOLAND TV
Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
kynt1450.com
Yankton Receives Record Snowfall Amount for the Month of January
Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt is reporting that Yankton received 31.5 inches of snow in the month of January. According to Mundt, that breaks the previous record for the most snow in the month of January in Yankton, which was set at 18.5 inches in both 1998 and 2017. Mundt says...
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
KELOLAND introduces new Sports Team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is happy to introduce our new sports team to our viewers. Grant Sweeter became the new Sports Director in early December. He’ll be joined by Ian Sacks and Anya Joseph. Ian joins KELOLAND from New York and he will be the new Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter. […]
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
Comments / 0