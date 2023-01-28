Sheriff, Phoenix manager react to Memphis beating: 'Worst in human behavior'

The Phoenix city manager and Maricopa County sheriff reacted with disgust Friday after viewing video footage showing Memphis police officers beat and kick Tyre Nichols as he screamed for his mother.

“As many across the nation have just done, I watched the horrific actions officers took against Tyre Nichols,” Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton said in a release.

“It was challenging for me to watch - specifically as a Black man and a father of two young Black sons. My heart grieves for Tyre’s family, and I am compelled to express my disgust towards the reprehensible actions of the officers.”

The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions.

The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.

The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change.

“This event depicts the worst in human behavior and abuse by law enforcement,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

“I have the utmost respect for Chief Davis’ honesty. I believe all law enforcement leaders should have the courage and commitment when addressing any type of police brutality in our communities.”

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has said other officers are under investigation for their part in the arrest. Davis described the five officers’ actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance.

In Washington, dozens of protesters gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Other cities nationwide braced for demonstrations, but media outlets reported only scattered and nonviolent protests.

Demonstrators at times blocked traffic while they chanted slogans and marched through the streets of New York City, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon.

“As public servants, we must do more to prevent these tragedies from occurring,” Barton said. “We must continue having difficult conversations and working alongside the community to build a future where everyone is treated with respect and decency.

“As city manager, I remain committed to holding City of Phoenix employees accountable to these basic principles.

“I commend the City of Memphis for their swift and decisive disciplinary measures to hold the officers involved accountable for their appalling actions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

For more: https://www.yourvalley.net/stories/a-timeline-of-events-in-tyre-nichols-arrest-death,362500?preview_key=6a647d542a009522c0b85f5688de72e5&ts=1674912119