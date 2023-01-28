Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Sec3 Secures $10M From Investors Led by Multicoin Capital
Sec3, a Solana-based security research company for Decentralized Apps (DApps) serving millions of customers has secured $10 million in a seed fund round. The security outfit made the announcement on its official Twitter page. According to the announcement, Multicoin Capital led the investment round, together with other investors which include...
thecoinrise.com
South Korea Plans the Release of a Cryptocurrency Tracking System
The South Korean Ministry of Justice is mulling plans to launch a cryptocurrency tracking system that will be charged with monitoring transaction history, source of funds before and after remittance as well as other transactional details. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” as the Ministry plans to call it, is aimed at curbing money laundering as well as assisting in the recovery of funds linked to criminal activities.
thecoinrise.com
Osprey Funds Sues Rival Grayscale For Misleading Ads
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has filed a lawsuit against Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary company Grayscale Investment for allegedly publicizing misleading adverts about its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). According to Osprey Funds, Grayscale kept advertising the fact that its GBTC would be converted to an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exploits on a 93% Year-on-Year Decline in January
The month of January brought with it a lot of positive news for the cryptocurrency industry including the fact that the volume of losses accrued from exploits was reduced. As per published data by blockchain security company PerkShield, only $8.8 million was recorded as loss from crypto exploits in January indicating a drastic decline of 93% year-on-year.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
thecoinrise.com
UK Treasury Release Consultation Paper for Crypto Regulation
The United Kingdom (UK) Treasury has remained at the helm of affairs in terms of crypto regulations and has now made public a consultation paper that outlines the plan it has for regulating crypto trading platforms and exchanges. Markedly, the Treasury is making this move to show its openness to...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has entered into a partnership with global payment giant Mastercard to deliver crypto prepaid card service to Brazilians. Once these prepaid cards are rolled out, Brazilians with valid national identification cards will be permitted to buy merchandise and pay bills using cryptocurrency as a payment option.
thecoinrise.com
Elon Musk Wants a Crypto-Focused Twitter Payments System
Twitter head Elon Musk is reported to have given his developers instructions to design the platform’s payment services in a way that will enable the addition of crypto capabilities in the upcoming years. Two people with knowledge of the matter were quoted in a January 30 Financial Times article...
thecoinrise.com
Montenegro Taps Ripple to Improve its Payment Infrastructure
Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Dr. Dritan Abazovic, hinted at a new partnership between the country and the blockchain payments firm, Ripple Labs Inc. The Prime Minister revealed in a Twitter thread that he had a discussion with some of Ripple’s top executives, including the CEO Brad Garlinghouse. He emphasized that the discussion was centered on developing an inclusive payment infrastructure for Montenegrins by leveraging Ripple’s technology.
thecoinrise.com
Celsius Creditors Committee Investigates Asset Recovery Alternatives
The Celsius Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors held a town hall on Twitter spaces to discuss various options to recover investors’ assets from the defunct Celsius platform. Representatives from the Committee highlighted a number of asset recovery options proposed by account holders. Some of these paths include; the establishment...
thecoinrise.com
Ireland Central Bank Governor Likens Crypto to a Ponzi Scheme
Gabriel Makhlouf, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has expressed a few concerns about digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and the threat they pose to their economy, especially since crypto is not backed by an underlying asset. The apex bank governor mentioned in a statement that such digital currencies have no value and are, therefore, likened to a higher level of Ponzi scheme.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 30 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 30 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI trying to surpass the 50 area. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Ethereum price analysis for 1 February 2023
Ethereum price analysis for 1 February 2023, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates over 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Uniswap Emerge Champion of Web3.0 Developers Gaming Competition
The developer team of decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap emerged as champions of the Web3.0 dev gaming competition 0xmonaco also known as Battle of Titans. Uniswap competed with the likes of Ledger, Polygon, NEAR, Yield Guild Games, Chainlink, OKX, and Bybit. The competition was organized to determine which of these companies has the strongest technical staff.
thecoinrise.com
Core Scientific to Sell Over $6M in Bitmain Coupons
According to court documents, Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific filed a petition on January 25 to sell its Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million. As per the filing, certain restrictions placed on the vouchers have rendered them unusable for Core Scientific’s activities. In particular, the coupons can not be swapped with Bitmain for cash and can only be used to pay 30% of any new purchase of S19 miners from Bitmain.
thecoinrise.com
Alameda Research Files Lawsuit of $445.8M Against Voyager Digital
Alameda Research, the sister company to the defunct FTX exchange is seeking to recoup $445.8 million in loan repayment it made to the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital. Alameda filed the suit on behalf of the bankrupt FTX in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware on Monday. The court filing revealed that Voyager Digital gave out crypto worth hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Alameda in 2021 and 2022. Subsequently, Voyager demanded the repayment of the loans following its filing for bankruptcy protection.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin Price Surges to Over $38,000 in Nigeria
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has reached a whopping $38,000 as against the global value of around $23,217 at the time of this writing. According to the Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange NairaEX, one BTC is currently valued at 17.8 million naira which is equivalent to $38,792. It is believed that this is a consequence of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) effort towards encouraging digitized currency amongst its citizens.
thecoinrise.com
Judge Rules in Favor of Revealing the Names of SBF’s Bail Guarantors but, There’s a Catch
Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail guarantors have been ordered to reveal their identities. They aided SBF, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with his $250 million bail bond. As a result of a recent decision by United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan, they might have their identities published next month.
Comments / 0