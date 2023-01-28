ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Can’t Get an Airport Appointment for TSA Pre-Check? Try Staples

This is not a drill! If you’re in need of an appointment to enroll in TSA Pre-Check, you can skip the airport and head to your local Staples instead. TSA Pre-check is one of the trusted traveler programs operated by the Transportation Security Administration or TSA under the Department of Homeland Security, designed to expedite a traveler through airport security screenings because they are considered low risk.
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before

My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers

Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country.  The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing…
