Read full article on original website
Related
What To Do If Your TSA PreCheck Status Isn’t On Your Boarding Pass
Having TSA PreCheck status can potentially save you a lot of time (although maybe not quite as much time as in the past). So when you have the status and it somehow doesn’t wind up on your boarding pass, it can be a little frustrating. Here’s how to take care of that.
FodorsTravel
Can’t Get an Airport Appointment for TSA Pre-Check? Try Staples
This is not a drill! If you’re in need of an appointment to enroll in TSA Pre-Check, you can skip the airport and head to your local Staples instead. TSA Pre-check is one of the trusted traveler programs operated by the Transportation Security Administration or TSA under the Department of Homeland Security, designed to expedite a traveler through airport security screenings because they are considered low risk.
A flight attendant reveals why it is not safe to use the toilet paper found on board a flight
In an article in the New Zealand Herald, a flight attendant who is also a TikToker and an influencer explains why she does not recommend using toilet paper on board a flight. The flight attendant claims that there is a gross reason not to use airline toilet paper.
Flight attendants reveal how they pick their favorite passengers and it might have to do with the safety demonstration
Flight attendants do have their favorite passengers on board a flight. And all it means is that these passengers get treated better than others. It's not difficult to become one of the favored passengers on a flight and some flight attendants are revealing some of the things they look for as soon as you board a flight.
The code you never want to see on your boarding pass as it could make you miss your flight
NEXT time you're heading to the airport check your boarding pass before you arrive. And if you see SSSS on it, you could even end up being late for your flight. The code stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection" which means that the passenger has been selected for additional screening by security.
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
She was catching a flight in Florida. Then TSA noticed her ‘emotional support’ snake
The four-foot creature passed through the screening machine.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
Airline Passenger Blasts “Fake Service Dog” Being Seated Next to Their “Real” One
Remember that wild time when everyone was trying to pass any type of creature they could get their hands on as an emotional support animal to bring aboard an airplane with them? Everything from peacocks to tortoises to goats and monkeys and turkeys, people have tried to attach "emotional support" to anything they could put their hands on.
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
msn.com
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About
People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
21 genius carry-on accessories that travel writers say they never fly without
Don't get stuck on a long flight with a dead laptop battery or uncomfortable shoes. Here are 21 travel essentials that deserve space in your carry-on.
msn.com
Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before
My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers
Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country. The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing…
How to avoid the worst seat on the plane
Flying can be stressful, but Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson's helpful tips to finding the best seat on your flight can help ease some of your air travel worries.
Does dropping an AirTag in your luggage actually help? 'It takes two to get your item back'
Experts and travelers say electronic trackers like Apple AirTags can help bring peace of mind about luggage going missing.
Comments / 0