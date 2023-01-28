According to court documents, Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific filed a petition on January 25 to sell its Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million. As per the filing, certain restrictions placed on the vouchers have rendered them unusable for Core Scientific’s activities. In particular, the coupons can not be swapped with Bitmain for cash and can only be used to pay 30% of any new purchase of S19 miners from Bitmain.

