Alameda Research Files Lawsuit of $445.8M Against Voyager Digital
Alameda Research, the sister company to the defunct FTX exchange is seeking to recoup $445.8 million in loan repayment it made to the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital. Alameda filed the suit on behalf of the bankrupt FTX in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware on Monday. The court filing revealed that Voyager Digital gave out crypto worth hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Alameda in 2021 and 2022. Subsequently, Voyager demanded the repayment of the loans following its filing for bankruptcy protection.
Celsius Creditors Committee Investigates Asset Recovery Alternatives
The Celsius Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors held a town hall on Twitter spaces to discuss various options to recover investors’ assets from the defunct Celsius platform. Representatives from the Committee highlighted a number of asset recovery options proposed by account holders. Some of these paths include; the establishment...
Osprey Funds Sues Rival Grayscale For Misleading Ads
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has filed a lawsuit against Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary company Grayscale Investment for allegedly publicizing misleading adverts about its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). According to Osprey Funds, Grayscale kept advertising the fact that its GBTC would be converted to an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)...
U.S. Judge Permit SBF’s $250M Bail Bond Guarantors be Identified
United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan recently ruled that the details of the other two guarantors who signed FTX’s former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond be made public. Markedly, Judge Kaplan granted this petition after eight media platforms filed a joint request seeking...
UK Treasury Release Consultation Paper for Crypto Regulation
The United Kingdom (UK) Treasury has remained at the helm of affairs in terms of crypto regulations and has now made public a consultation paper that outlines the plan it has for regulating crypto trading platforms and exchanges. Markedly, the Treasury is making this move to show its openness to...
Filipino Regulators Wants to Tighten Crypto Laws to Safeguard the Industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed new crypto rules which cover all forms of digital products. Currently, the draft of the proposed rule is available for public comment before it is completed. The proposed rule is expected to apply to all financial products and services, as well...
Sec3 Secures $10M From Investors Led by Multicoin Capital
Sec3, a Solana-based security research company for Decentralized Apps (DApps) serving millions of customers has secured $10 million in a seed fund round. The security outfit made the announcement on its official Twitter page. According to the announcement, Multicoin Capital led the investment round, together with other investors which include...
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has entered into a partnership with global payment giant Mastercard to deliver crypto prepaid card service to Brazilians. Once these prepaid cards are rolled out, Brazilians with valid national identification cards will be permitted to buy merchandise and pay bills using cryptocurrency as a payment option.
Unbanked and Mastercard Team Up to Accelerate Crypto Card Adoption Within Web3 Organizations in Europe
Today it was announced that Unbanked, the leading provider of white-label crypto card issuance and program management service for Web3 companies has partnered with Mastercard, to accelerate DeFi card issuance in Europe. Mastercard and Unbanked have already established a footprint in the United Kingdom and Europe and solidified relationships with...
South Korea Plans the Release of a Cryptocurrency Tracking System
The South Korean Ministry of Justice is mulling plans to launch a cryptocurrency tracking system that will be charged with monitoring transaction history, source of funds before and after remittance as well as other transactional details. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” as the Ministry plans to call it, is aimed at curbing money laundering as well as assisting in the recovery of funds linked to criminal activities.
Elon Musk Wants a Crypto-Focused Twitter Payments System
Twitter head Elon Musk is reported to have given his developers instructions to design the platform’s payment services in a way that will enable the addition of crypto capabilities in the upcoming years. Two people with knowledge of the matter were quoted in a January 30 Financial Times article...
Ireland Central Bank Governor Likens Crypto to a Ponzi Scheme
Gabriel Makhlouf, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has expressed a few concerns about digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and the threat they pose to their economy, especially since crypto is not backed by an underlying asset. The apex bank governor mentioned in a statement that such digital currencies have no value and are, therefore, likened to a higher level of Ponzi scheme.
Core Scientific to Sell Over $6M in Bitmain Coupons
According to court documents, Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific filed a petition on January 25 to sell its Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million. As per the filing, certain restrictions placed on the vouchers have rendered them unusable for Core Scientific’s activities. In particular, the coupons can not be swapped with Bitmain for cash and can only be used to pay 30% of any new purchase of S19 miners from Bitmain.
SBF Wants to Access Funds Belonging to FTX
According to court documents from January 28, SBF’s legal team is requesting the removal of a bail restriction that prevents him from retrieving FTX funds. In a letter to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan, Bankman-Fried’s attorney, Mark Cohen, argued that his client should have the potential to access the assets held by FTX as he had not previously engaged in unauthorized transactions.
Judge Rules in Favor of Revealing the Names of SBF’s Bail Guarantors but, There’s a Catch
Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail guarantors have been ordered to reveal their identities. They aided SBF, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with his $250 million bail bond. As a result of a recent decision by United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan, they might have their identities published next month.
