Centre Theatre has changed ownership, again. This time the owners are a little more local than before. Joe Kessel owned the Centre theatre in Sidney for 12 1/2 years. Kessel purchased it in 2010 and hired Sharisse Slade to manage it while he and his wife ran their theaters and bowling alley in Glendive, where they live. Now, Kessel is reaching retirement age and was not able to put the time into the theater that the business needed. Kessel sold Centre theatre to Javier Morales, Fairview. He and his wife, Verónica, and their children moved to the area from a small town in Michoacán, Mexico in 2017 for a job in Williston. They moved to Fairview in 2019. Morales also owns Morales Construction. Kessel said, "I'm excited for the family. Hopefully, now the theater will see some big changes and continue to be supported like it always has been."

SIDNEY, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO