Read full article on original website
Related
roundupweb.com
New Ownership For Centre Theatre, Sidney
Centre Theatre has changed ownership, again. This time the owners are a little more local than before. Joe Kessel owned the Centre theatre in Sidney for 12 1/2 years. Kessel purchased it in 2010 and hired Sharisse Slade to manage it while he and his wife ran their theaters and bowling alley in Glendive, where they live. Now, Kessel is reaching retirement age and was not able to put the time into the theater that the business needed. Kessel sold Centre theatre to Javier Morales, Fairview. He and his wife, Verónica, and their children moved to the area from a small town in Michoacán, Mexico in 2017 for a job in Williston. They moved to Fairview in 2019. Morales also owns Morales Construction. Kessel said, "I'm excited for the family. Hopefully, now the theater will see some big changes and continue to be supported like it always has been."
Fire at Williston Airport destroys one vehicle, damages three others
Fire at the Williston Airport Monday morning destroyed one vehicle and damaged three others in the airport parking lot.
KFYR-TV
Continuance granted in Williston explosives case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Trial for a man charged with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives in a Williston apartment has been delayed. Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “Release of destructive forces” after police detonated explosives in October. Petrie’s lawyer, Jeff Nehring, and the state say they need more time for outstanding discovery, including laboratory reports and witness availability.
KFYR-TV
Williston Fire Department responds to early morning vehicle fire at the Williston Airport
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Fire Department says it responded to a vehicle fire early Monday morning at the Williston airport. The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m. The Williston Fire Department, Police Department, and an EMS unit responded and say the vehicle was fully engulfed by the fire.
KFYR-TV
Williston man charged with shooting at police held at $200,000 bond
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who shot at police in December is being held on a $200,000 bond. Court documents say police were called to respond to a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Ave West and 42nd Street West on December 9. Eric Obregon, the driver, was shot following an exchange of gunfire. Obregon was then taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot for medical care.
Williston family finds themselves in a medical dilemma
A few days later the Rees' started to receive phone calls about the state of Maricel's job.
keyzradio.com
Teton vs NDSCS Women’s Basketball Pre-Game Primer
The Williston State Tetons are on the road in Wahpeton today for their biggest test this year to date against the NDSCS Wildcats. Starting the evening off will be the Women's game, which tips off at 5:30 pm CST. The Tetons are looking to even the season series up at 1-1 against science after a late game collapse early in the season.
McVay Elementary School principal placed on leave following allegations
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him. According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible. Faidley stated that he was […]
Comments / 0