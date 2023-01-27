ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

New Ownership For Centre Theatre, Sidney

Centre Theatre has changed ownership, again. This time the owners are a little more local than before. Joe Kessel owned the Centre theatre in Sidney for 12 1/2 years. Kessel purchased it in 2010 and hired Sharisse Slade to manage it while he and his wife ran their theaters and bowling alley in Glendive, where they live. Now, Kessel is reaching retirement age and was not able to put the time into the theater that the business needed. Kessel sold Centre theatre to Javier Morales, Fairview. He and his wife, Verónica, and their children moved to the area from a small town in Michoacán, Mexico in 2017 for a job in Williston. They moved to Fairview in 2019. Morales also owns Morales Construction. Kessel said, "I'm excited for the family. Hopefully, now the theater will see some big changes and continue to be supported like it always has been."
SIDNEY, MT
KFYR-TV

Continuance granted in Williston explosives case

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Trial for a man charged with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives in a Williston apartment has been delayed. Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “Release of destructive forces” after police detonated explosives in October. Petrie’s lawyer, Jeff Nehring, and the state say they need more time for outstanding discovery, including laboratory reports and witness availability.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man charged with shooting at police held at $200,000 bond

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who shot at police in December is being held on a $200,000 bond. Court documents say police were called to respond to a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Ave West and 42nd Street West on December 9. Eric Obregon, the driver, was shot following an exchange of gunfire. Obregon was then taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot for medical care.
WILLISTON, ND
keyzradio.com

Teton vs NDSCS Women’s Basketball Pre-Game Primer

The Williston State Tetons are on the road in Wahpeton today for their biggest test this year to date against the NDSCS Wildcats. Starting the evening off will be the Women's game, which tips off at 5:30 pm CST. The Tetons are looking to even the season series up at 1-1 against science after a late game collapse early in the season.
WAHPETON, ND
KX News

McVay Elementary School principal placed on leave following allegations

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him. According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible. Faidley stated that he was […]
WILLISTON, ND

