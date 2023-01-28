ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Here are 15 ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI — As Black History Month is once again celebrated, numerous events are happening in and around Kalamazoo with an ear and eye on Black culture and history. Theatric performances, panel discussions, art exhibits, presentations, a night of trivia and soul food and even Black History Month Bingo offer a variety of options, catering to all ages across the community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

Government meeting or religious sermon? Line between church and state blurred in Ottawa County

WEST OLIVE, MI — Walking out of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, an Ottawa County resident turned to her companions in the parking lot. Having sat through nearly five hours of the local government meeting, the woman said to the others, “I feel like I just got out of church, and I haven’t gone to church in years.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Private funding concerns lead Ottawa County clerk to withdraw from national election program

WEST OLIVE, MI – The Ottawa County clerk has decided to withdraw from a national, nonpartisan program over concerns about private dollars funding elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck announced this week he was withdrawing his office from consideration to participate in the Centers for Election Excellence initiative, a new, national program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are The Businesses Kalamazoo Wants To Come To Our Area

There are a lot of awesome local businesses in Kalamazoo, but no matter how many you have you'll always have people who are in search of something new. We've been lucky enough to get a lot of cool businesses to come to the Kalamazoo area in 2022, but what are some other businesses you'd like to see come through the area? This is a question we asked our audience and they gave some pretty tasty replies.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cookies opens in Grand Rapids ahead of looming ‘marijuana recession’

One of the most popular marijuana retailers in the U.S. opened its Grand Rapids location. San Francisco-based Cookies held the grand opening of its Cookie Monster-blue building this weekend at 330 Ann St. NW. Grand Rapids-based Noxx is running the retail operation in West Michigan, the territory’s only Cookies-branded store.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge

WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
KENT COUNTY, MI
go955.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy