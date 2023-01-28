Read full article on original website
40th anniversary of GIANT Awards will salute decades of Black leadership in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – This year is the 40th anniversary of the esteemed annual GIANT Awards, and Grand Rapids Community College is hosting a special celebration to salute the decades of Black leaders who have contributed to the city of Grand Rapids. The GIANT Awards, which began in 1983,...
Here are 15 ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI — As Black History Month is once again celebrated, numerous events are happening in and around Kalamazoo with an ear and eye on Black culture and history. Theatric performances, panel discussions, art exhibits, presentations, a night of trivia and soul food and even Black History Month Bingo offer a variety of options, catering to all ages across the community.
Mental health services, access increasing for students, families in Ottawa County
HOLLAND, MI - Arbor Circle will be able to help increase the access and availability of mental health services to children and families in Ottawa County with a child and family-focused clinician through a grant. The Community Foundation of Holland/Zeeland Area awarded the organization $20,000 in December that will help...
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
Ottawa County board’s pick for new health officer defends experience, education in letter
WEST OLIVE, MI – The man selected to lead the Ottawa County Health Department publicly defended his experience and education for the first time in a letter submitted to county commissioners Tuesday. The letter, discussed publicly during a county board committee meeting, comes in response to public skepticism about...
Construction to begin on apartments led by former WMU football standout
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Construction is beginning on Zone 32, a mixed-use development on Frank Street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood, being built by Jamauri Bogan and his company, Bogan Developments, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Bogan is a former Western Michigan University football player-turned-developer and this...
Health department head criticized for ‘activist’ family planning website links in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Several new Ottawa County commissioners are criticizing the county’s health department leader for what they call “activist” links on the family planning portion of the county’s website. Commissioners took issue with abortion rights and birth control access websites, previously listed under...
Government meeting or religious sermon? Line between church and state blurred in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Walking out of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, an Ottawa County resident turned to her companions in the parking lot. Having sat through nearly five hours of the local government meeting, the woman said to the others, “I feel like I just got out of church, and I haven’t gone to church in years.”
albionpleiad.com
College Hires Chief Belonging Officer Taran McZee: ‘Let’s Change the Culture’
Beginning at 6:20 a.m. each morning, Taran McZee, the new Chief Belonging Officer of Albion College, leaves his home in Grand Rapids, listening to the radio and podcasts along his hour-long commute. Once he’s in the office, he gets straight to work and keeps listening, not to podcasts, but to...
Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival to return to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo modern dance company, Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers, will again host the annual Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival, better known as RAD Fest. The 14th annual festival, slated for March 3 to 5, will feature the works of more than 40 choreographers and 12 screendance...
‘This is a milestone:’ Grand Rapids first region in state to recover to pre-pandemic job levels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For the first time, employment levels in the Grand Rapids region have reached pre-pandemic highs, a milestone officials say is a good sign for the economy despite many businesses still clamoring for workers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a total of 573,500 people...
Private funding concerns lead Ottawa County clerk to withdraw from national election program
WEST OLIVE, MI – The Ottawa County clerk has decided to withdraw from a national, nonpartisan program over concerns about private dollars funding elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck announced this week he was withdrawing his office from consideration to participate in the Centers for Election Excellence initiative, a new, national program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections.
These Are The Businesses Kalamazoo Wants To Come To Our Area
There are a lot of awesome local businesses in Kalamazoo, but no matter how many you have you'll always have people who are in search of something new. We've been lucky enough to get a lot of cool businesses to come to the Kalamazoo area in 2022, but what are some other businesses you'd like to see come through the area? This is a question we asked our audience and they gave some pretty tasty replies.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cookies opens in Grand Rapids ahead of looming ‘marijuana recession’
One of the most popular marijuana retailers in the U.S. opened its Grand Rapids location. San Francisco-based Cookies held the grand opening of its Cookie Monster-blue building this weekend at 330 Ann St. NW. Grand Rapids-based Noxx is running the retail operation in West Michigan, the territory’s only Cookies-branded store.
West Michigan poised to outperform U.S. as economic slowdown looms
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The West Michigan economy is expected to slow this year, but it will weather rising interest rates and inflation better than the rest of the country, officials said Wednesday during an economic forecast hosted by the Grand Rapids Chamber. “What we’re looking at right now...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge
WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
go955.com
AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
