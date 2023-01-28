HS boys’ hoops: Two-week layoff? No problem for Isiah Abreu as Susan Wagner sinks McKee/S.I. Tech, 76-59

Read full article on original website
HS boys’ hoops: Relentless Farrell surges to 7th straight win and gives coach Mike Dunn his 200th career triumph
If you’ve seen Timmy Manuelian play over the course of his four-year career at Monsignor Farrell, you might have noticed he’s not too demonstrative. Simply put, he effectively goes about his business in a quiet way.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: BANG! Christian Greeley’s buzzer-beating banker lifts Sea over St. Edmund’s, 46-44 (video)
Christian Greeley says he called the shot, according to St. Joseph by-the-Sea coach Mike Cortese. That claim remains unconfirmed, but regardless, he hit the biggest shot of Tuesday’s game against St. Edmund’s.
Youth sports roundup: S.I. Giants’ 17U flag football team cops 2nd in AFFL World Championship; plus CYO hoops
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Staten Island Giants 17u squad had an admirable showing at the American Flag Football League (AFFL) World Championship tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex last weekend. The Island club finished 4-0 in pool play, then took out top-ranked US team New England Elite,...
HS boys’ hoops: ‘Energetic’ McKee/S.I. Tech holds off late Curtis surge for eye-popping 53-51 victory
Isaiah James remembered coach Charlie Donohue's instructions. Then followed them to a T.
SIHSL Tournament 2023: Here’s the skinny on the annual tourney, which is finally back and set to commence next week
Get ready to don your favorite school’s colors. Prepare to say the ever-so-popular, ‘‘You can’t do that.’'. At long last, the SIHSL Tournament is back and the varsity and junior varsity divisions will begin play starting late next week. The tourney, one of Staten Island’s...
A major Heisman Trophy fix to make the award evolve with college football: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might...
