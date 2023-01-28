ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight

Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCFD said cause of large grass fire outside of Arrowhead Stadium still unknown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. On Monday, KCFD still did not know the cause of the fire. Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker said that with nearly 80 thousand fans leaving the Truman Sports Complex it was difficult to find out what started it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Ray-Pec school bus routes delayed because of the cold

RAYMORE/PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - Raymore-Peculiar School District buses were delayed early Tuesday morning because of the extreme cold in the metro. Drivers had difficulties starting the buses in the cold, as early morning temperatures were in the high single-digits. That delayed several routes by 15 to 20 minutes, according to the school district.
KCTV 5

Local woman celebrates 105th birthday

PHOENIX, AZ
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood preparing for southern Mission Road overhaul

The project includes a complete replacement of the roads and the addition of new features. According to the project’s website, the project will officially kick off this spring. Once construction starts, it will take until the middle of 2024 to finish up. Utility relocation work along Mission Road. last...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices jump 48 cents in a month

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area continued their upward trend this past week, now standing 48 cents higher than a month ago. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the metro is $3.17. That’s 17.7 cents higher than a week ago and 48.6 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Passenger dies following Friday crash on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday. The police said the crash happened on Jan. 27 at about 2:18 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, just before E. 18th Street. A Kenworth...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Malka

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Malka is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 70 days. She’s looking for a quiet home with a family that is willing to go slow with her and give her room as she gets used to her surroundings.
KANSAS CITY, MO

