Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrmj.com
MERCO, R-W Advance to LTC Tournament Championship
The championship game of the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament is set after Mercer County and ROWVA-Williamsfield earned wins in the semifinals Tuesday. Mercer County (19-7, 6-1 LTC) beat Knoxville (14-10, 4-3 LTC) 61-39. Owen Relander and Chase Olson each scored 21 points for the Golden Eagles in the win. ROWVA-Williamsfield...
wrmj.com
Eagles Hold On To Beat Ridgewood
Mercer County (11-15, 2-6 LTC) held off a late rally to beat Ridgewood (8-17, 2-6 LTC) 41-39 Monday. The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Maddie Hofmann with 11 points. Sydney Lamkin and Gabriella McPeek were also in double figures with 10 points. Kerrigan Lewis scored a game-high 13 points for the Spartans.
wrmj.com
MERCO Advances To LTC Semis, Sherrard Knocks Off Princeton Saturday
Mercer County (18-7, 6-1 LTC) finished pool play 2-0 at the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament with a 49-36 win over A-Town (7-17, 4-3 LTC) Saturday. Colby Cox scored a game-high 19 points for the Golden Eagles. Owen Relander added 14 points in the win. Mercer County will play Knoxville in the tournament semifinals Tuesday night.
wrmj.com
Gage M. DeShane – Celebration Of Life 2/4/23
Gage was born on November 20, 1995, in Aledo, Illinois. He attended Mercer County High School where he was active in baseball and football and played saxophone in the band. He was currently employed with LeClaire Manufacturing in Bettendorf. Gage was an outdoors guy who loved fishing, hunting, collecting rocks,...
wrmj.com
City Remains Committed To Northside Lofts Project; Developer Resubmitting For Tax Credits
An update involving the proposed project at the former Northside school. The first attempt for tax credits to spur the Northside Lofts development was turned down by the Illinois Housing Development Authority last spring. But Economic Growth Corporation, the developer for the project, is resubmitting it to the agency. Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch provided an update to the city council earlier this month.
Comments / 0