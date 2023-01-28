No. 3-ranked Montverde boys overpower Idaho state champ Owyhee

MONTVERDE, FLORIDA – A defending state champ can offer resistance to the best of boys’ basketball squads, but the Montverde Academy Eagles know how to adjust and overpower such opponents.

Facing defending Class 5A Idaho state champ Owyhee of Meridian, three-time defending national champion Montverde used a dominating 28-8 third-run quarter and some blistering second-half shooting to win 76-40 in the second semifinal of the 20th annual MAIT (Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament) on Friday night at The Nest.

Three players scored in double figures for Montverde, which shot 57 percent for the game, including a torrid 71 percent in the third quarter when it took a commanding 60-32 lead.

Montverde Academy's Asa Newell (14) defends Owyhee's Jackson Rasmussen (11) during Friday night's semifinal of the 20th annual MAIT tournament. Montverde won 76-40. Photo by Jeff Gardenour

Owyhee trailed just 32-24 at halftime, led by the shooting of 6-foot-5 guard Liam Campbell, who had 11 of his game-high 20 points in the first half.

With their 10th consecutive victory, the Eagles ran their record to 18-2 and advanced to the six-team tournament championship game Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Montverde, ranked third nationally by SBLive Sports , will take on St. Rita of Chicago (15-9), which beat defending Class 3A state runner-up Miami Riviera Prep, 54-50, in the other semifinal.

“They played hard,”said Montverde coach Kevin Boyle of Owyhee. “I think they played a terrific first half. They really played smart against us. They tried to control the pace. They did a better job than anybody in the last seven games at handling our press. We didn’t turn them over as much.

“We got a little out of whack because it was Senior Night,” Boyle said. “We started seniors. Our rotation was a little bit different than the second half when we got back to doing it.”

One of those seniors, however, made sure Montverde got off to a nice start against the pesky Idaho team. Sean Stewart, a 6-8 forward headed to Duke, scored the game’s first six points and had 14 by halftime.

“We knew how to play against a 2-3 (defense),” said Stewart, who finished with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds. “We do it all the time in practice. “We had a game plan for it. Myself, I played my role. Did what the defense gave me.”

Montverde raced to 8-0 and 14-3 leads in the first quarter but a disciplined Owyhee team hung around, sinking three 3-pointers to trail only by six points, 18-12, heading into the second quarter. The Storm (9-5) turned the ball over only three times in the first half.

Still, the Eagles built double-digit leads in the second quarter. But Owyhee kept fighting behind Campbell, who sank three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot to trim Montverde lead’s eight at the half.

Montverde Academy's Asa Newell (14) goes up for a shot against Owyhee (Idaho) on Friday night in the MAIT tournament. Photo by Jeff Gardenour

“They came out and hit a lot of shots,” Stewart said. “They have some good players. We had to really lock in, in the second half and lock in on defense.”

The second half was a different story as KJ Evans, a 6-9 wing player bound for Oregon, exploded for eight of his 12 points in the third quarter as Montverde rumbled to a 60-32 lead. Junior 6-9 center Derik Queen had seven of his 15 points in the third quarter for the Eagles.

Defensively, Montverde held Owyhee to 36 percent shooting in the third quarter and 9 percent in the fourth quarter. That effort helped the Eagles take multiple 30-point leads in the second half.

“We didn’t come out in the game in the first half,” said Evans. “Second half, we just turned it up. We played harder on defense and shot more than just jump shots.”

Despite watching his team’s second-half meltdown, Owyhee coach Andy Harrington was proud of his team’s effort. The school is in just its second year of existence.

“I would have liked to see us shoot a little better,” he said. “They’re national champions for a reason. Great program.”

Harrington also had plenty of praise for one of his own: Campbell, who has multiple Division I offers. “A special player. One of the best scorers I’ve seen. Plays super hard. He didn’t have his best night tonight, but he still competed. He’s a great player. Only a junior.”

In the first semifinal, Nojus Indrusaitis scored 19 points and had two blocks and two steals; Morez Johnson, 16 points and four rebounds; and James Brown, seven points and 16 rebounds, to lead St. Rita past Riviera Prep.

Dante Allen had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Cooper Josefsberg, 11 points, for Riviera Prep (17-6).

In a consolation game, Las Vegas Durango (13-4) outlasted Fort Lauderdale Westminster Christian, 66-61. Tylen Riley had 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Colton Knoll, 11 points and seven rebounds, for the winners.

DJ Wimbley had 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double for Westminster (16-6). Jaylen Carey added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Alex Lloyd, 12 points and five assists, for the Lions.

In consolation games Saturday, Riviera Prep will play Westminster at 1 p.m., and Durango will take on Owyhee at 3 p.m.

Montverde’s nationally-ranked girls’ team (22-1) will play Palm Bay in a showcase game at 5 p.m.