Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
fox35orlando.com
Lakeland shooting: 10 hurt in drive-by shooting in Florida
Investigators say 10 people were injured in a Lakeland shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle involved and the shooters. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11
LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
Family seeks answers after woman hit multiple times on I-4
A grieving family wants answers after a young woman’s mysterious death on a busy Central Florida interstate.
WESH
Watch Live: Osceola County Sheriff to give update on death investigation
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is expected to give an update Tuesday evening on a death investigation. Deputies were called to Troy Court in Kissimmee at 2:50 p.m. about the death. Lopez is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. to give more details on what happened.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man caught peeking in woman's window now facing stalking charges, deputies say
DEBARY, Fla. - A Central Florida man who was recently arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window in DeBary is now facing two new charges of stalking. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Steven P. Johnson, 29, was arrested Monday night on the charges on top of his existing charges for loitering/prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
10NEWS
Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
fox35orlando.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death
Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
police1.com
15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Fla. deputies sentenced to 20 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old involved in a shootout with Florida deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal last week, which stipulates she will face 20 years in prison followed by 40 years of probation. News 6 Orlando previously reported that Nicole Jackson, who was 14 at...
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
