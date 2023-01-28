ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Lakeland shooting: 10 hurt in drive-by shooting in Florida

Investigators say 10 people were injured in a Lakeland shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle involved and the shooters. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11

LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man caught peeking in woman's window now facing stalking charges, deputies say

DEBARY, Fla. - A Central Florida man who was recently arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window in DeBary is now facing two new charges of stalking. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Steven P. Johnson, 29, was arrested Monday night on the charges on top of his existing charges for loitering/prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
DEBARY, FL
10NEWS

Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death

Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
MEMPHIS, TN

