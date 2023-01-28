Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats Open Post Season Tonight Against Centralia At Wesclin
The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up the post season tonight as the 2 seed in the Wesclin Class L Regional. Salem enters at 20-6 and will take on 3rd seed Centralia. The Tigers are fresh off a 3rd place finish in the O’Fallon Tournament to end their regular season. It will be the 2nd game of the night starting around 7pm following the opening game at 5:30 between top-seed Wesclin and Highland. The winners will play for a trip to state on Thursday night at 6pm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Stunned By Visiting Roxana
The Salem Lady Wildcats opened their game at home with Roxana last night on a 31-6 run that ended with 2 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. Roxana then went on a 32-6 run of their own to take a 1 point lead in the 4th quarter that they would grow to double digits as the Shells left with a 54-48 win over Salem.
illinois-basketball.com
Girls 2022-2023 High School Basketball Rankings Week 11
Nice wins against Deerfield and Marian Catholic this week. Relatively comfortable wins against solid teams. Controlled throughout against Maine South, also had a strong 59-46 win over Montini. 3. Alton. Sustained its first loss, a road defeat at O’Fallon. Alton had already beaten O’Fallon twice this year. Losing in a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County YMCA/City of Salem Coed Volleyball Scores
In City of Salem/Marion County YMCA coed volleyball it was You Got Served over Bierman’s General Store (25-6, 25-10), Loan Rangers beat the Donkey Kickers (25-17, 25-11), Zen Nails & Spa in 3-sets over Plumbers & Pipefitters (21-25, 25-6, 15-11), Allison Blacktop & Seal Coating needed 3 to beat Toss N Wash (19-25, 25-17, 15-10).
southernillinoisnow.com
Charlie Hunter Leads Salem To 2nd State Title In School History
The Salem Wildcats are the 2023 Bowling State Champions. The Cats trailed by 106 pins and were in 5th place after the first day, but put together 6 big games on Saturday to distance themselves from runner up O’Fallon by 189 pins and Mascoutah by 197. It’s the first time in IHSA State Bowling history that Southern Illinois teams have swept the State Competition. It’s also just the 2nd State Championship for Salem Community High School, with the Salem boys bowling team also winning in 2007.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/31 – James Grimes
James Grimes, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at Helia Healthcare of Salem on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/04 – Carol L. Schwartz
Carol L. Schwartz, 73 of Salem, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke’s West Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her family. Born September 12, 1949 in Centralia, Illinois, she was the daughter of Vurl and Anna (Roux) Easley who preceded her in death. A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval Elementary January Students of the Month
Sandoval Elementary School recognized the Students of the Month for January. The students were chosen because of their outstanding display of SELF DISCIPLINE in showing self control of emotions and feelings, working hard even when no one is watching, giving their best at all times even when something is difficult, and having a positive “can do” attitude. The sponsor for this month was Wal-Mart.
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Robert Dean Stare
Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem home damaged by Monday afternoon fire
No injuries were reported when a fire started on the front porch of the Chris Johnson home at 432 East McMackin Street in Salem Monday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District officials say Johnson and his son were in the home when the fire started that quickly spread to the entire front porch and into the attic.
vandaliaradio.com
Closings for Tuesday, January 31st
Kaskaskia College will have a remote work and remote learning day today. All students should check their canvas shells and employees with remote work capacity are to do so. South Central Schools will have an E-Learning Day today.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …. A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records...
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Illinois starting at six Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from six Sunday night until nine Monday morning for portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of central, east-central, and southeast Missouri. A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or drizzle is expected. Total snow...
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
Comments / 0