Springfield, MA

Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns

SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
Karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County

(Mass Appeal) – Attention singers out there! Or even someone who likes to pretend they can sing… you can put those skills to the test at an upcoming karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. Here with the details is Ann Walsh, development and partnerships manager, Bob Lowry, a three-time big to BBBS littles, and Tara Brewster, VP of business development for Greenfield Savings Bank.
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Single-family home sells in Springfield for $480,000

Hanna Baffour and Georgina Baffour acquired the property at 35 Wendover Road, Springfield, from Jose R Fernandez and Mercedes Fernandez on Jan. 10, 2023, for $480,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 47,729 square-foot lot.
