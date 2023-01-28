Read full article on original website
Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
Elect of new Chicopee Public Schools superintendent extended
Two rounds of voting during a committee meeting this evening to elect a new superintendent for Chicopee Public Schools, turned up no winner.
Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
Weekend of crime has some community members asking for increased public safety
A weekend of violent crime in western Massachusetts has some community members calling for increased public safety. Some are calling for increased security at public places or gun reform, but overall people remain confident in current public safety practices.
Springfield Public Schools looking to help reduce litter in the city
Springfield Public Schools are looking to help reduce the growing amounts of litter in the city.
Karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County
(Mass Appeal) – Attention singers out there! Or even someone who likes to pretend they can sing… you can put those skills to the test at an upcoming karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. Here with the details is Ann Walsh, development and partnerships manager, Bob Lowry, a three-time big to BBBS littles, and Tara Brewster, VP of business development for Greenfield Savings Bank.
Westfield Athenaeum hosts ‘exciting’ West Springfield artist exhibit, reception
WEST SPRINGFIELD — For Christine Hartman, there’s nothing better than squeezing out a blob of intense, lovely oil paint or picking up a vibrant stick of pastel. The materials she uses to create her art are the least intellectual and the most sensual part of the work for her.
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
Aftermath of massive fire on Main Street in Springfield
The families impacted are being temporarily placed in hotels nearby until they can provide other housing options.
Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday. According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death. ...
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
TIMELINE: How the events occurred in the Holyoke Mall shooting
A Saturday night shooting at the Holyoke Mall left one innocent bystander dead. The suspect in this deadly incident appeared in court for the first time Monday morning.
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Single-family home sells in Springfield for $480,000
Hanna Baffour and Georgina Baffour acquired the property at 35 Wendover Road, Springfield, from Jose R Fernandez and Mercedes Fernandez on Jan. 10, 2023, for $480,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 47,729 square-foot lot.
‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
